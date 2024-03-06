MARBURG/GIESSEN (dpa-AFX) - A collective agreement has been reached in the wage negotiations for the non-medical employees of the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg. The management and the trade union Verdi agreed on Wednesday on a "significant salary increase" in a mix of an inflation adjustment bonus and a table increase in two stages plus bonuses and a job ticket, as the spokesperson for the University Hospital and Verdi announced in the evening. The collective agreement runs until December 31, 2025.

Before the talks began, the trade union Verdi had insisted on an improved offer for the approximately 7,000 employees and otherwise also brought a longer strike into play. Parallel to the negotiations, it had also called for warning strikes at both hospital sites./sck/DP/jha