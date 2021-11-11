Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHK   DE0007042301

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

(RHK)
Analysts Meeting (Presentation)

11/11/2021 | 03:47am EST
Analysts Meeting

11 November 2021

Conference Call

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG - First Quarter 2017 Results - as of May 5, 2017

1

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (the "Company") and is for information purposes only.

This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including any assumptions, opinions and views of the Company and information attributed to or summarized from third party sources, represent solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ significantly from current expectations or assumptions due to many factors. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this presentation are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. The statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm investors' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements given in this presentation to reflect subsequent events or circumstances that may arise in relation to the content of this presentation. Consequently, neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussion of the Company with any of the recipients thereof shall under any circumstances create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

By accepting this presentation you acknowledge the foregoing and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the Company, the industry and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the current and potential future performance of the Company's business.

Glossary: € = Euro; $ = (US)Dollar; (F)Y = (financial) year(s); M = month(s); % = percentage; a = actual; acc. = according; approx. = approximately; e = expected; k = thousand(s); m = million(s); N/A = not applicable; RHÖN-KLINIKUM = RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft; Asklepios = Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Analysts Meeting 2021

2

Key aspects of 9M 2021

Business Development

  • 4th wave of Corona pandemic initially appeared to be more moderate than previous pandemic phases
  • In the meantime, however, we are experiencing an exponential increase in infections
  • Yet, we are taking advantage of extensive experience in the treatments of COVID-19 patients and the vaccination rate

A

  • Further increase in vaccination rate, booster-vaccinations and a consistent implementation of COVID-19 access restrictions are needed
  • The current situation of our hospitals gives us confidence and allows us to continue to provide a high level of care for non-COVID patients
  • Corresponding development already reflected in 9M figures

and 2021 outlook

C

Strategic Focus

  • Strengthening nursing and medical care
  • Concentrating on clinical core activities
  • Pooling specialist know-how

Analysts Meeting 2021

3

Key P&L figures of 9M 2021 and FY 2020

Performance

9M 2021

vs.

FY 2020

vs.

in € millions

9M 2020

FY 2019

Revenue

1,030.6

100.0%

+1.2%

1,360.2

100.0%

+4.3%

Other income

145.1

14.1%

-0.1%

207.0

15.2%

-10.0%

Cost of materials

-317.1

-30.8%

+0.1%

-422.4

-31.1%

+3.6%

Personnel expenses

-687.1

-66.7%

+1.7%

-917.4

-67.4%

+5.8%

Other expenses

-100.6

-9.7%

-8.4%

-146.6

-10.8%

+9.8%

EBITDA

71.1

6.9%

+16.9%

80.2

5.9%

-36.0%

D&A

-52.9

-5.1%

+2.8%

-69.6

-5.1%

+1.6%

EBIT

18.1

1.8%

+95.5%

10.6

0.8%

-81.3%

Financial result

-1.5

-0.2%

-59.1%

-6.7

-0.5%

-157.7%

EBT

16.7

1.6%

+190.8%

3.9

0.3%

-92.8

Income tax

-1.1

-0.1%

-66.4%

-1.4

-0.1%

-85.6%

Consolidated profit

15.5

1.5%

+566.8%

2.5

0.2%

-94.4%

Detailed and comprehensive P&L in 9M 2021/FY 2020 report.

Analysts Meeting 2021

4

Core Balance Sheet Figures as of 30 Sept. 2021

€ 1,660 m

€ 1,059m

63.8%

Non-current assets

36.2%

€ 601m

Current assets

€ 1,660 m

€ 1,210m

72.9%

Equity

€ 165m Non-current liabilities

9.9%

€ 285m

Current liabilities

17.2%

Assets

Equity & liabilities

Solid balance sheet and

High equity ratio

sustainable financial figures

High net liquidity

Analysts Meeting 2021

5

Disclaimer

Rhön-Klinikum AG published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
