Analysts Meeting (Presentation)

11 November 2021
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG - First Quarter 2017 Results - as of May 5, 2017
Disclaimer
Glossary: € = Euro; $ = (US)Dollar; (F)Y = (financial) year(s); M = month(s); % = percentage; a = actual; acc. = according; approx. = approximately; e = expected; k = thousand(s); m = million(s); N/A = not applicable; RHÖN-KLINIKUM = RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft; Asklepios = Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA
Key aspects of 9M 2021
Business Development
-
4th wave of Corona pandemic initially appeared to be more moderate than previous pandemic phases
-
In the meantime, however, we are experiencing an exponential increase in infections
-
Yet, we are taking advantage of extensive experience in the treatments of COVID-19 patients and the vaccination rate
-
Further increase in vaccination rate, booster-vaccinations and a consistent implementation of COVID-19 access restrictions are needed
-
The current situation of our hospitals gives us confidence and allows us to continue to provide a high level of care for non-COVID patients
-
Corresponding development already reflected in 9M figures
Strategic Focus
-
Strengthening nursing and medical care
-
Concentrating on clinical core activities
-
Pooling specialist know-how
Key P&L figures of 9M 2021 and FY 2020
|
|
Performance
|
9M 2021
|
|
vs.
|
FY 2020
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
in € millions
|
|
9M 2020
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1,030.6
|
|
100.0%
|
+1.2%
|
1,360.2
|
|
100.0%
|
+4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
145.1
|
|
14.1%
|
-0.1%
|
207.0
|
|
15.2%
|
-10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of materials
|
-317.1
|
|
-30.8%
|
+0.1%
|
-422.4
|
|
-31.1%
|
+3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel expenses
|
-687.1
|
|
-66.7%
|
+1.7%
|
-917.4
|
|
-67.4%
|
+5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
-100.6
|
|
-9.7%
|
-8.4%
|
-146.6
|
|
-10.8%
|
+9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
71.1
|
|
6.9%
|
+16.9%
|
80.2
|
|
5.9%
|
-36.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D&A
|
-52.9
|
|
-5.1%
|
+2.8%
|
-69.6
|
|
-5.1%
|
+1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
18.1
|
|
1.8%
|
+95.5%
|
10.6
|
|
0.8%
|
-81.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial result
|
-1.5
|
|
-0.2%
|
-59.1%
|
-6.7
|
|
-0.5%
|
-157.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBT
|
16.7
|
|
1.6%
|
+190.8%
|
3.9
|
|
0.3%
|
-92.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
-1.1
|
|
-0.1%
|
-66.4%
|
-1.4
|
|
-0.1%
|
-85.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated profit
|
15.5
|
|
1.5%
|
+566.8%
|
2.5
|
|
0.2%
|
-94.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Detailed and comprehensive P&L in 9M 2021/FY 2020 report.
|
Core Balance Sheet Figures as of 30 Sept. 2021
€ 1,660 m
|
|
€ 1,059m
|
63.8%
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
36.2%
|
€ 601m
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
€ 1,660 m
|
|
|
|
€ 1,210m
|
72.9%
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 165m Non-current liabilities
|
9.9%
|
€ 285m
|
|
Current liabilities
|
17.2%
|
|
|
Assets
|
Equity & liabilities
|
Solid balance sheet and
|
High equity ratio
|
sustainable financial figures
|
High net liquidity
