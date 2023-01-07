Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHK   DE0007042301

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

(RHK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2023-01-06 am EST
15.00 EUR   -0.99%
03:45aAssociation of German Cities: Need an interim solution for hospitals quickly
DP
01/05Federal and state governments want to pull together on hospital reform
DP
01/05Draft legislation for major hospital reform by summer
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Association of German Cities: Need an interim solution for hospitals quickly

01/07/2023 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The chief executive of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, is calling for financial support for hospitals even before the planned hospital reform. "In view of galloping costs for energy and medical devices, we need an interim solution quickly," Dedy told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "Otherwise, many hospitals will no longer exist until the reforms take effect."

He referred to figures from the German Hospital Association, according to which the structural deficit of hospitals will add up to around 15 billion euros in 2023. "This puts hospital care at acute risk and threatens insolvencies," Dedy warned.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had recently pointed out that the hospitals would be compensated 100 percent for additional energy costs by the federal government's relief measures. That makes up six billion euros by April 2024, the SPD politician said on Thursday.

On the planned hospital reform, Dedy said it was the right way for the federal and state governments to tackle it together. "Fundamental reforms are overdue." He said the pandemic had shown everyone how important it was to make the hospital structure crisis-proof. This, he said, also includes a solution to sustainably eliminate permanent structural underfunding. "How this is to be achieved is still open. It would help if the states finally did their homework and made up for the deficits in investment funding and set up structured hospital planning."

The hospital landscape in Germany is to be fundamentally restructured according to the will of the federal and state governments. Both sides want to work on a major hospital reform in the coming months, with an initial draft bill to be presented by the summer break. A commission of experts had proposed that hospitals should in future receive less money on a flat-rate basis according to the number of cases treated. Instead, the provision of beds, staff and certain services should be more strongly rewarded. This is intended to take economic pressure off the hospitals. In addition, greater specialization of hospitals is planned./sku/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 1.56% 28.63 Delayed Quote.9.07%
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG -0.99% 15 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
All news about RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
03:45aAssociation of German Cities: Need an interim solution for ..
DP
01/05Federal and state governments want to pull together on hospital reform
DP
01/05Draft legislation for major hospital reform by summer
DP
01/04Federal and state governments discuss major hospital reform
DP
01/04Hospitals demand more funding for hospital reform
DP
01/04Hospital association on reform proposals: 'Wrong ba..
DP
01/03Marburger Bund calls for more courage in hospital reform
DP
2022Transcript : RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call..
CI
2022RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes first nine months of 2022 with revenue surplus
EQ
2022RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 455 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
Net income 2022 16,9 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net Debt 2022 28,1 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 004 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 18 146
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Duration : Period :
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,00 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Kaltenbach Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Stranz Chief Financial Officer
Jan Liersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunther K. Weiß Chief Operating Officer
Georg Schulze-Ziehaus First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG-1.96%1 066
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-2.94%120 359
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.07%71 957
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS1.91%21 532
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY0.18%20 581
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-0.51%17 725