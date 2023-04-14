Collective bargaining for Giessen and Marburg University Hospital adjourned

GIESSEN/MARBURG (dpa-AFX) - Negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement to safeguard jobs and ease the burden at the Giessen and Marburg University Hospital have been postponed again. According to a spokesman for the Giessen hospital and the Verdi union, the talks are to be continued this Friday. In order to emphasize their demands, employees had gone on strike at the end of March. Previously, there had been no agreement in negotiations and an ultimatum of the employees had expired.

According to the two hospitals, the strike threatens medical care. "An increasingly unbearable situation is developing at the university hospitals of Giessen and Marburg, because the patients who cannot be cared for are increasing in number and transfer to other hospitals is often not possible," a statement from the hospital managements said Friday. Student education is also suffering. The directors of the clinics therefore appealed to the collective bargaining partners to agree on a suspension of the strike.

In essence, the demands of the union are about relief for the more than 7,000 non-medical employees of the clinic: Among other things, a minimum staffing for the shifts of the individual areas is demanded. If this is not met, the employees are to collect stress points that can be compensated for in free time.

In 2006, 95 percent of the university hospital, which is spread over two sites, was taken over by Rhön-Klinikum AG, which has since been bought by the Asklepios hospital group. The state of Hesse holds the remaining five percent. A total of around 9,600 people work here./opi/DP/jha