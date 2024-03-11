BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Due to a doctors' warning strike, patients in several German states will have to prepare for longer waiting times on Monday. The Marburger Bund union has called on doctors at 23 university hospitals to stop working. The university hospitals affected include Heidelberg, Jena, Koln, Düsseldorf and Greifswald. The strikers want to draw attention to their demands at rallies.

With the nationwide warning strikes, the Marburger Bund wants to increase the pressure on the employers after the failure of the fourth round of negotiations. The doctors are demanding a 12.5 percent pay rise as well as higher bonuses for regular work at night, at weekends and on public holidays./csd/DP/mis