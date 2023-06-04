FDP demands financial concept for statutory health insurance from Lauterbach

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The FDP is calling on German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to come up with proposals for a fundamental financial reform of the statutory health insurance funds. Party Vice President Johannes Vogel told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "We have to make the financing of the social security systems permanently stable." In view of demographic change and medical progress, which must benefit everyone, this also requires structural reforms, he said.

"Calling for more and more tax and contribution money cannot be a watchword in view of the record burdens already being placed on citizens and companies," Vogel said. "Karl Lauterbach must therefore also get to work on spending."

The FDP politician referred to the law passed by the Bundestag last year on a financial injection for the health insurance funds for 2023, in which the ministry was tasked with presenting corresponding recommendations by May 31. It is now June, he said, and there is no recommendation before parliament. "This must change as soon as possible."

Lauterbach had already announced a financing concept, which is currently being discussed within the government. It would be made "very close to the legally prescribed period" a proposal. The SPD politician let at the same time recognize on Thursday that one could not have been much earlier, because Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) took up rightly much time to prepare the basic data for a budget. One had also depended on it.

The statutory health insurers (SHI) expect a deficit again next year after secured finances in 2023. The central association expects a gap of between 3.5 billion and 7 billion euros. Without countermeasures, this would result in an increase in the average additional contribution of 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points. GKV head Doris Pfeiffer called on the government to achieve sustainable stabilization and warned: "The spiral of contribution increases must be broken. Lauterbach had repeatedly rejected cuts in benefits./sam/DP/mis