Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHK   DE0007042301

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

(RHK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:24 2023-01-27 am EST
14.40 EUR   -1.37%
01/07Association of German Cities: Need an interim solution for hospitals quickly
DP
01/05Federal and state governments want to pull together on hospital reform
DP
01/05Draft legislation for major hospital reform by summer
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GMK chairman: distance to hospital not decisive

01/29/2023 | 11:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The distance to the nearest hospital is not decisive for good treatment, according to the new chairman of the Conference of Health Ministers, Manne Lucha. "It is not the distance that is decisive for hospital treatment, but the quality and the human resources that implement this quality," the Baden-Württemberg health minister (Greens) told the German Press Agency in Stuttgart. Lucha said it's about the right offer in the right place. "The romantic idea that a small dinky hospital ensures basic care in terms of quantity and quality throughout the country is a romantic fairy tale," he said.

The hospital landscape in Germany is to be fundamentally restructured according to the will of the federal and state governments. Both sides want to work on a major hospital reform in the coming months, with an initial draft bill to be presented by the summer break. A commission of experts had proposed that hospitals should in future receive less money on a flat-rate basis according to the number of cases treated. Instead, the provision of beds, staff and certain services should be more strongly rewarded. This is intended to take economic pressure off the hospitals. In addition, greater specialization of hospitals is planned.

Lucha is chairing the Conference of Health Ministers this year. This is where the respective ministers of the federal states meet to exchange ideas. The first digital session of the conference is to take place on Monday./poi/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 1.44% 26.75 Delayed Quote.1.90%
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG -1.37% 14.4 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
All news about RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
01/07Association of German Cities: Need an interim solution for ..
DP
01/05Federal and state governments want to pull together on hospital reform
DP
01/05Draft legislation for major hospital reform by summer
DP
01/04Federal and state governments discuss major hospital reform
DP
01/04Hospitals demand more funding for hospital reform
DP
01/04Hospital association on reform proposals: 'Wrong ba..
DP
01/03Marburger Bund calls for more courage in hospital reform
DP
2022Transcript : RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call..
CI
2022RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes first nine months of 2022 with revenue surplus
EQ
2022RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 455 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
Net income 2022 16,9 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2022 28,1 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 964 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 18 146
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Duration : Period :
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,40 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Kaltenbach Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Stranz Chief Financial Officer
Jan Liersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunther K. Weiß Chief Operating Officer
Georg Schulze-Ziehaus First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG-5.88%1 046
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.93%115 340
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.17%72 028
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS7.95%22 531
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY6.53%22 339
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-6.91%16 585