Hospital association: Reform does not prevent hospital deaths

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The chairman of the board of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, is skeptical about the clinic reform of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). "The planned reform is not suitable for preventing the disorderly death of clinics. The minister only wants to redistribute the money, but not provide any additional money to the hospital system for years," Gaß told the "Rheinische Post" newspaper. Nevertheless, he urged haste in the reform: "Whether there will be an agreement by summer, I doubt." There is a political poker between the federal and state governments, he said. "In the process, time is pressing; the clinics are short ten billion euros by the end of this year."

Lauterbach is aiming for more concrete proposals for the planned hospital reform over the summer. It is already clear: In the core the remuneration system with lump sums for treatment cases is to be changed, in order to loosen hospitals from economic pressure. In order not to be dependent on more and more cases, they are to receive a larger share simply for providing services. The plan also calls for the hospital network to be divided into three levels of care and financed accordingly - from basic care close to home, through a second level with additional services, to maximum care providers such as university hospitals.

With regard to the discussion about a possible fee for patients in the emergency room, Gaß said: "In the emergency room, there are sometimes patients who could go to their family doctor the next day. Clinics aren't responsible for condition-related injuries." But before imposing a penalty on these patients, he said, a central control center is needed to assess where patients are best served. In April, Andreas Gassen, chairman of the German Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (Kassenärztliche Bundesvereinigung), brought up the idea of a fee for patients who come to the emergency room without an initial telephone assessment.

Gassen said a fee could only be the second step if people did not use the suggested central control center. "But we have to prevent low-income people from agonizing for days with stomach aches because they can't pay the emergency fee."/bg/DP/zb