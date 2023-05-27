Advanced search
12:30pHospital association: Reform does not prevent hospital deaths
DP
05/24Lauterbach denies reports on closure of every second clinic
DP
05/21Lauterbach counts on basic agreement on hospital reform by summer
DP
Hospital association: Reform does not prevent hospital deaths

05/27/2023 | 12:30pm EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The chairman of the board of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, is skeptical about the clinic reform of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). "The planned reform is not suitable for preventing the disorderly death of clinics. The minister only wants to redistribute the money, but not provide any additional money to the hospital system for years," Gaß told the "Rheinische Post" newspaper. Nevertheless, he urged haste in the reform: "Whether there will be an agreement by summer, I doubt." There is a political poker between the federal and state governments, he said. "In the process, time is pressing; the clinics are short ten billion euros by the end of this year."

Lauterbach is aiming for more concrete proposals for the planned hospital reform over the summer. It is already clear: In the core the remuneration system with lump sums for treatment cases is to be changed, in order to loosen hospitals from economic pressure. In order not to be dependent on more and more cases, they are to receive a larger share simply for providing services. The plan also calls for the hospital network to be divided into three levels of care and financed accordingly - from basic care close to home, through a second level with additional services, to maximum care providers such as university hospitals.

With regard to the discussion about a possible fee for patients in the emergency room, Gaß said: "In the emergency room, there are sometimes patients who could go to their family doctor the next day. Clinics aren't responsible for condition-related injuries." But before imposing a penalty on these patients, he said, a central control center is needed to assess where patients are best served. In April, Andreas Gassen, chairman of the German Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (Kassenärztliche Bundesvereinigung), brought up the idea of a fee for patients who come to the emergency room without an initial telephone assessment.

Gassen said a fee could only be the second step if people did not use the suggested central control center. "But we have to prevent low-income people from agonizing for days with stomach aches because they can't pay the emergency fee."/bg/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 0.87% 26.75 Delayed Quote.1.90%
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG 3.15% 13.1 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 654 M 1 770 M 1 770 M
Net income 2022 25,1 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net cash 2022 138 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 877 M 939 M 939 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 18 113
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Duration : Period :
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,10 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Managers and Directors
Tobias Kaltenbach Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Stranz Chief Financial Officer
Jan Liersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunther K. Weiß Chief Operating Officer
Georg Schulze-Ziehaus First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG-14.38%939
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-27.42%86 716
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.10.19%72 736
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY25.48%25 846
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-8.44%19 102
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-14.49%14 983
