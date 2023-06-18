Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHK   DE0007042301

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

(RHK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:13 2023-06-16 am EDT
13.10 EUR   -0.76%
06/18Hospital association expects up to 20 percent fewer clinics
DP
06/08RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/07Rhön-klinikum Aktiengesellschaft : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hospital association expects up to 20 percent fewer clinics

06/18/2023 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German Hospital Association (DKG) expects up to a fifth of clinics in Germany to close. "We as hospitals have also long since accepted that we will have to merge, reorganize or close sites," DKG head Gerald Gaß told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Monday). He assumes that within ten years there will be up to 20 percent fewer hospital locations than today. This is a realistic order of magnitude to achieve a good balance between care close to home and specialization, Gaß said ahead of a day of protest by hospitals planned for Tuesday. According to the Federal Statistical Office, there were about 1900 hospitals in Germany in 2021.

Larger units are needed for more complex procedures in particular, he said. "In the foreseeable future, we will no longer have the staff at all to maintain the current structures unchanged," he argued. For this reason, the hospital industry basically shares the goals of the hospital reform of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). What is needed, however, is a well-organized transformation process, he said, with targeted mergers to form larger units and a conversion of smaller clinics, for example, into health centers that take care of nursing and minor outpatient procedures.

Lauterbach plans to draft legislation over the summer so that hospital reform can take effect in early 2024. Among other things, the focus is on uniform quality criteria and classifications of the hospital network. In addition, the remuneration system with flat rates for treatment cases is to be changed in order to release clinics from economic pressure to treat more and more cases at the expense of quality. In the future, they should receive secure funding solely for providing certain services./kli/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 1.45% 25.86 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG -0.76% 13.1 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
All news about RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
06/18Hospital association expects up to 20 percent fewer clinics
DP
06/08RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/07Rhön-klinikum Aktiengesellschaft : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items
EQ
06/04FDP demands financial concept for statutory health insurance from Lauterbach
DP
06/02WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023
DP
06/01Lauterbach optimistic before federal-state round on hospital reform
DP
05/31Lauterbach: Without reform, 25 percent of hospitals would die
DP
05/29Hospitals warn of financial problems - debate about reform plans continues
DP
05/27Hospital association: Reform does not prevent hospital deaths
DP
05/24Lauterbach denies reports on closure of every second clinic
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 877 M 958 M 958 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 18 113
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Duration : Period :
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,10 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Kaltenbach Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Stranz Chief Financial Officer
Jan Liersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunther K. Weiß Chief Operating Officer
Georg Schulze-Ziehaus First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG-14.38%958
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-27.33%86 819
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.20.89%79 798
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY28.01%25 702
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-2.09%20 756
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.40%15 524
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer