Hospital association expects up to 20 percent fewer clinics

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German Hospital Association (DKG) expects up to a fifth of clinics in Germany to close. "We as hospitals have also long since accepted that we will have to merge, reorganize or close sites," DKG head Gerald Gaß told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Monday). He assumes that within ten years there will be up to 20 percent fewer hospital locations than today. This is a realistic order of magnitude to achieve a good balance between care close to home and specialization, Gaß said ahead of a day of protest by hospitals planned for Tuesday. According to the Federal Statistical Office, there were about 1900 hospitals in Germany in 2021.

Larger units are needed for more complex procedures in particular, he said. "In the foreseeable future, we will no longer have the staff at all to maintain the current structures unchanged," he argued. For this reason, the hospital industry basically shares the goals of the hospital reform of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). What is needed, however, is a well-organized transformation process, he said, with targeted mergers to form larger units and a conversion of smaller clinics, for example, into health centers that take care of nursing and minor outpatient procedures.

Lauterbach plans to draft legislation over the summer so that hospital reform can take effect in early 2024. Among other things, the focus is on uniform quality criteria and classifications of the hospital network. In addition, the remuneration system with flat rates for treatment cases is to be changed in order to release clinics from economic pressure to treat more and more cases at the expense of quality. In the future, they should receive secure funding solely for providing certain services./kli/DP/zb