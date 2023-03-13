Hospital association warns of hospital insolvencies

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the debate about a long-term reform of the hospital landscape, the German Hospital Association (DKG) has warned against short-term insolvencies of hospitals. "Due to the divergence of galloping inflation and the revenue development lagging behind it, hospitals are now writing 740 million euros in deficits month after month," DKG head Gerald Gaß told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND, Monday). By the end of March, the accumulated deficit of the hospitals would rise to nine billion euros.

"In order to prevent insolvencies and subsequent cuts in care, hospitals must now be economically secured in the short term and reliably," Gaß said. On Monday, the DKG invites to a hospital summit in Berlin, to which also Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is expected.

The plans of the traffic light coalition in Berlin aim to classify the grown hospital network into three care levels and to finance them accordingly - from basic care close to the place of residence to a second level with further offers up to maximum care providers such as university hospitals./csd/DP/zb