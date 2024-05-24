BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - One week after its launch, the new governmental comparison portal for clinics in Germany has been updated. An update was planned for the "Bundes-Klinik-Atlas" on Friday afternoon, as Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said in Berlin. Among other things, some outdated information on the portal was to be replaced and the search function optimized. As with any major IT project, there may be a few teething problems in the first few days, but these should be resolved with the update of the "learning system", Lauterbach explained.

The hospital atlas is intended to provide information on the services and treatment quality of around 1700 hospitals. For classification and comparison purposes, the number of cases provided for each treatment and staffing levels are shown in a kind of speedometer display. The German Hospital Federation had criticized the fact that "numerous incorrect and missing data" on the portal was massively misleading for patients. The hospital sector has also been operating its own information portal for some time./sam/DP/ngu