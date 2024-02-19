MARBURG/GIESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The wage negotiations for the non-medical employees of the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg will enter their third round on Monday (11.00 a.m.). According to the trade union Verdi, there will be further warning strikes at the same time, but to a lesser extent than last week. Patients should nevertheless be prepared for restrictions, for example, planned operations could be postponed, it said.

The union is demanding an eleven percent wage increase for the approximately 7000 non-medical employees of the privatized university hospital, but at least 600 euros more. The hospital's management had criticized the warning strikes as "completely unnecessary". In addition to an inflation bonus, it is offering employees a pay rise of at least 300 euros per month, a collectively agreed increase of 100 euros from June 1 of this year and a further collectively agreed increase of 5.5 percent from January 1, 2025.

According to the company, the hospital is the third-largest university hospital in Germany. At the two sites in Giessen and Marburg, around 436,000 patients are treated annually in 80 clinics with a total of 2,230 beds./csc/DP/he