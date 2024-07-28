BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German Patient Protection Foundation is calling for more cooperation and financial security for the controversial hospital reform. "Instead of pulling together across party lines, the federal and state governments are only blocking each other," said Eugen Brysch, Chairman of the Board. What is needed is concerted action to reduce overprovision in conurbations and secure the future viability of services in rural regions. "A restructuring of hospitals is overdue. The patients' perspective must finally be the decisive factor."

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has introduced the reform to the Bundestag despite continued resistance from the federal states. The legislative plans are intended to reduce financial pressure and establish uniform quality rules. To this end, remuneration with flat rates for treatment cases is to be changed. In future, clinics are to receive 60 percent of their remuneration for providing certain services. The basis for financing by the health insurance funds is to be more precisely defined "service groups", which also stipulate minimum requirements.

Among other things, Brysch pointed out the inefficient distribution of staff in clinics. "Collapsing income combined with exploding personnel costs are characteristic of the crisis." The main problem with the reform is that neither the federal government nor the federal states have enough money available for structural change. A nationwide hospital master plan is needed to ensure transparency for all those involved. "If too little continues to happen, the hospitals that patients need locally will be lacking in three years' time."/sam/DP/men