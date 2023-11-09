EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 9 November 2023
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG increases consolidated profit and revenues
The increase in materials and consumables used of 30.6 million euros or 9.3 per cent was disproportionate to the rise in revenues due to higher purchasing prices.
From January to September 2023 a total of 664,594 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the hospitals and medical care centres, 3.6% more compared with the same period of the previous year (9M 2022: 641,622).
“The first nine months of financial year 2023 at RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continued to be characterized by the considerable uncertainties in connection with geopolitical risks and their effects, rising energy and commodity prices and the associated high, albeit declining, level of inflation. Our attention was also focused on the impending hospital reform the specific impacts of which are not yet foreseeable at this time. However, we believe the position of our hospitals makes us well prepared for that”, said Stefan Stranz, CFO of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG.
For the current financial year 2023, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues to expect revenues of 1.5 billion euros within a range of +/- 5 per cent. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), we continue to expect a level of between 103 million euros and 109 million euros.
It should be noted that the outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the geopolitical risks and their impacts, the effects of inflation on cost development, the macroeconomic environment and any regulatory measures affecting our remuneration structure in 2023.
Full results are published in the Quarterly Statement at:
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Corporate Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations & Sustainability
