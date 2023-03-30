EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

Corporate News

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 30 March 2023

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG looks back on successful financial year 2022



Forecast for adjusted earnings met



Increase in EBITDA and earnings



Financial year 2022 still dominated by COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, energy crisis, supply challenges and impacts of the war in Ukraine



Agreement successfully reached with the Federal State of Hesse on investments in healthcare delivery as well as research and teaching at UKGM

For 2022 also, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG can look back on a financially sound, albeit challenging financial year – despite difficult conditions in the hospital sector and the economy as a whole.

In financial year 2022 a total of 855,333 patients (previous year: 845,642) were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the hospitals and medical care centres of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Group. With revenues of 1,446.1 million euros (previous year: 1,402.0 million euros), we generated EBITDA amounting to 105.6 million euros (previous year: 101.2 million euros) despite the considerable impacts of inflation, the energy crisis, supply challenges as well as the waning but still continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during the course of the year. At the balance sheet date, the Group employed 18,140 persons (previous year: 18,227).

“The figures show a positive trend and confirm that we are heading in the right direction with our strategic measures. We now have to consistently work on our targets by ensuring that the hospitals concentrate on their core activities, by expanding outpatient care structures and by optimising our processes”, said Prof. Dr Tobias Kaltenbach, chairman of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG.



White Paper Plus (Zukunftspapier Plus) strengthens Uniklinikum Gießen und Marburg (UKGM)

At the end of February 2023 an agreement was reached in the negotiations with the Federal State of Hesse on the implementation of the Letter of Intent signed in January 2022 relating to the grant of investment funding as well as on enhancing what is referred to as separate accounting. Over the next ten years, the Federal State of Hesse and Universitätsklinikum Gießen und Marburg (UKGM) want to invest almost 850 million euros at the Giessen and Marburg sites to safeguard optimum healthcare delivery to people in the region, the quality of research and teaching as well as job security.

“As the third-largest university hospital in Germany, UKGM provides excellent medical care as well as research services and is the heart of our healthcare Company. Its unique public mandate coupled with private entrepreneurship is and remains the foundation and guarantor of its success”, Kaltenbach said.



Exploiting our strengths – good position of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

The eight hospitals at five sites in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, Frankfurt (Oder), Giessen and Marburg make up an extremely efficient and innovative network of highly specialised hospitals. These are all supraregional intermediate and maximum care providers – hospitals in which healthcare delivery is closely integrated with research and science. As academic teaching hospitals, not only the Giessen and Marburg university hospitals but also our other ones maintain a close exchange with research institutions.

Coming in addition to this is our RHÖN Campus approach that embodies cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas and will make an increasingly significant contribution towards creating the care delivery concepts and structures of the future – particularly given the upcoming healthcare policy reforms.

“RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an attractive employer. We offer our employees good opportunities for personal advancement and are continuously investing in initial and ongoing training as well as in attractive offerings for our staff”, Kaltenbach said.



Outlook for 2023

For the coming financial year we expect revenues of 1.5 billion euros within a range of +/- 5 per cent. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), we expect a level of between 103 million euros and 109 million euros.

This forecast reflects the further heightened regulatory interference by the German legislator, such as the Regulation on Nursing Staff Floors (Pflegepersonaluntergrenzenverordnung, PpUGV), the Nursing Staff Strengthening Act (Pflegepersonalstärkungsgesetz, PpSG), as well as the Act on the Assessment of Nurse Staffing Levels in Hospitals and the Adjustment of Further Regulations in the Hospital Sector and in the Digitalisation Process (Krankenhauspflegeentlastungsgesetz, KHPflEG).

We point out that this outlook is further subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the further course of the COVID-19 pandemic and any regulatory measures impacting our remuneration structure in 2023.



