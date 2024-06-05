Previous

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | 06/05/2024

Board of Management and Supervisory Board receives approval for acts in

financial year 2023

financial year 2023 Net distributable profit carried forward to new account

Joachim Gemmel, PD Dr. Sara Sheikhzadeh and Dr. Dagmar Federwisch elected

to Supervisory Board

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany, today held its 36th Annual General Meeting. The shareholders met virtually.



The shareholders of the Company reaffirmed their trust in the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and gave majority approval to all items of the agenda.

Based on the joint proposal of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, the net distributable profit of financial year 2023 in the amount of 22.3 million euros was carried forward to new account.

In his speech, Board of Management chairman Prof Dr. Tobias Kaltenbach highlighted the Company's successful development. "RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues to demonstrate a sound and robust business performance. This is the result of the reliable and steadfast commitment by all employees, making us confident of our readiness for the impending hospital reform. Today's voting results demonstrate a firm pledge of confidence from our shareholders."



Changes on the Supervisory Board

By resolution of the Annual General Meeting, three new members were appointed to the Supervisory Board.

Joachim Gemmel (52), CEO of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, succeeds Kai Hankeln, who resigned his mandate and left the Supervisory Board of the Company with effect from 13 February 2024.

In addition, PD Dr. Sara Sheikhzadeh (47), CMO of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Dr. Dagmar Federwisch (55), Regionalgeschäftsführerin Asklepios Nordhessen und NRW, were elected to the Supervisory Board. Both are already members of the Supervisory Board of Universitätsklinikum Gießen und Marburg GmbH (UKGM). They succeed Irmtraut Gürkan and Christine Reissner.

The voting results for the individual agenda items and the speech given by the chairman of the Board of Management are available under www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/hv (only available in German).

You can find the 2023 Annual Report at: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/annual-report

Contact:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Corporate Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations and Sustainability

Julian Schmitt

T. +49 9771 65-12250 | julian.schmitt(at)rhoen-klinikum-ag.com



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Corporate Communications

Heike Ochmann

T. +49 9771 65-12130 | heike.ochmann(at)rhoen-klinikum-ag.com