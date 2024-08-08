HALF‐YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
GROUP INTERIM REPORT
REPORT ON THE FIRST HALF OF 2024
- During the first half of 2024 we treated 463,111 patients (+3.8%) in our hospitals and medical care centres, generating revenues of € 775.5 million (+6.5%), EBITDA of € 49.1 million (+8.6%) and consolidated profit of € 20.6 million (+68.9%).
- Despite declining inflation, the first half of 2024 continued to be impacted by the effects of increasing costs for purchases of medical supplies and energy.
- RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG continues to focus on continuing to pursue and further develop its strategic objectives.
BASIC PRINCIPLES OF THE RHÖN‐ KLINIKUM GROUP
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG for the period ended 30 June 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of IAS 34 in condensed form, and applying section 315e of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch, HGB) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as well as the related Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC), which are subject of mandatory adoption in accordance with Regulation No 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the application of international accounting standards in the European Union in financial year 2024.
The accounting policies applied, to the extent already applied in financial year 2023 and consistently applied in the first six months of financial year 2024, are set out in detail in the Consolidated Financial Statement of RHÖN‐ KLINIKUM AG as at 31 December 2023. No new or amended Standards and Interpretations exceeding such scope to be applied as of 1 January 2024 or subsequent years and already adopted by the European Union are
explained in the Condensed Notes to this Interim Report. These will have the effects as stated in the Condensed Notes on the net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Group of RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG.
In accordance with IAS 33, earnings per share were presented according to the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding on a pro rata temporis basis.
If data are provided below on individual companies, these are values before consolidation. For computational reasons, rounding differences of ± one unit (€, %, etc.) may occur in the tables.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
At the virtual ordinary Annual General Meeting of RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG on 5 June 2024, the shareholders, in addition to the appropriation of net distributable profit, approved the actions of the members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board, the Remuneration Report pursuant to section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG), the appointment of the statutory auditor for financial year 2024, the removal of two Supervisory Board members and the election of three Supervisory Board members.
Mr. Georg Schulze notified the Company by letter of 5 September 2023 that he was resigning his mandate as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company with effect from 31 December 2023, and accordingly left the Supervisory Board pursuant to Section 10
(3) of the Articles of Association of
14 June 2023. The Local Court of Schweinfurt
- by Decision of 7 December 2023 issued on application by the Board of Management based on a corresponding proposal of the
Supervisory
Board
- then
appointed
Mr. Stefan
Röhrhoff,
Regional
Director of
Ver.di, region of Hesse, health department, as employee representative to the Supervisory Board of the Company with effect from 1 January 2024. By letter of 13 February 2024, Mr. Kai Hankeln notified the Company that he resigned his mandate as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company with immediate effect. The Local Court of Schweinfurt - by Decision of 18 March 2024 issued on application by the Board of Management based on a corresponding proposal of the Supervisory Board - then appointed Mr. Joachim Gemmel, Co‐Chief Executive Officer of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH
- Co. KGaA, as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company with effect from 18 March 2024.
At the virtual Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2024, Mr. Joachim Gemmel was elected by the shareholders to the Supervisory Board of RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG. The Supervisory Board members serving their terms until 5 June 2024, Ms. Irmtraut Gürkan and Ms. Christine Reißner, were removed. At the virtual Annual General Meeting, PD Dr. Sara Sheikhzadeh, Chief Medical Officer of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Dr. Dagmar Federwisch, Regional Managing Director of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, were elected by the shareholders as new members to the Supervisory Board.
The composition of the Board of Management has not changed since 31 December 2023. By resolution from 5 June 2024, the Supervisory Board of the Company once again appointed Dr. Gunther K. Weiß as member of the Board
of Management of the Company for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 Decem‐ ber 2028.
Moreover, the allocation of responsibilities within the Board of Management as well as within the Supervisory Board is regularly adapted to changing requirements.
The notifications pursuant to section 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG) received in the first six months of financial year 2024 are presented in the Condensed Notes to this Financial Report. We refer to our website for a detailed list of the notifications.
During the reporting period, RHÖN‐ KLINIKUM AG received no notifications on transactions for own account by persons discharging managerial responsibilities pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The Declaration on Corporate Governance jointly issued by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and the Declaration of Compliance pursuant to section 161 of the AktG were updated and published on our website on 27 March 2024.
All other elements of our corporate constitution remain unchanged during the financial year to date. In this regard we refer to our explanations provided in the Management Report of the Consolidated Financial Statements of financial year 2023.
ECONOMIC REPORT
MACROECONOMIC AND SECTOR‐ SPECIFIC ENVIRONMENT
The economic climate in the German economy was slightly up compared with the beginning of the year. The ifo business climate index improved to 89.4 points in April 2024 after 85.2 points in January 2024, before declining once again to 87.0 points in the further course by July 2024. Gross
domestic product saw a slight decline in the second quarter of 2024 by 0.1%. On the positive side, domestic demand picked up due to lower inflation, higher wages as well as the cut in key interest rates made by the European Central Bank. But there is no immediate impact on the demand for labour driven by this effect. The weakness on the labour market is persisting. As in the previous month, the jobless rate in June 2024 stands at 5.8%.
The hospital reform planned by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) continues to be the dominant theme in the hospital sector. The key points of the hospital reform are the introduction of a remuneration component for capacity availability in conjunction with the establishment of service groups, the creation of new cross‐sector care facilities as well as a transformation fund providing for funding in the total amount of € 50 billion over a period of ten years from 2026.
On 28 March 2024, the Hospital Transparency Act (Krankenhaustransparenzgesetz) intended to help strengthen the future hospital reform entered into force. At the heart of the provisions is the introduction of a transparency list which will inform the population about the service offering, staffing and quality of hospitals. Since the launch of the Bundes‐Klinik‐Atlas (Federal Hospital Atlas) on 1 May 2024, potential patients can obtain data relating, among other things, to a hospital's case numbers, number of beds, nursing staff, emergency levels and select certificates. In future, further data are to be made available. In addition, hospitals in future will be assigned to various care levels depending on the service groups they keep available. Levels 1 to 3 as well as separate levels for specialised hospitals (Level F) and cross‐sector healthcare providers without emergency medical availability (Level 1i) are planned.
Other key issues of the hospital sector including the increasing shortage of specialists and a related shortage of qualified staff,
the chronic underfunding of the German healthcare system as well as the high cost pressures from medical supplies and services including the associated energy requirements.
The impact that the changes provided for in the potential hospital reform plans may have on our Company is something we are continuously monitoring and assessing. Based on internally conducted analysis and current facts and circumstances, RHÖN‐ KLINIKUM AG is prepared for the planned reform. Key issues of the sector such as structural underfunding, shortage of specialist staff and excessive red tape have to be addressed by politicians responsibly and with viable solutions for the future in order to preserve the efficiency and performance of the German healthcare system.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF THE FIRST HALF
Overall statement on economic position
January to June
2024
2023
Change
€ m
€ m
€ m
%
Revenues
775.5
728.2
47.3
6.5
EBITDA
49.1
45.2
3.9
8.6
EBIT
18.6
12.4
6.2
50.0
EBT
24.7
13.9
10.8
77.7
Consolidated profit
20.6
12.2
8.4
68.9
The Company´s performance in the first half of financial year 2024 continued to be challenged by the immediate impacts of the geopolitical risks related to the war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and the resulting high purchase prices and supply chain problems.
Despite the above, the Company improved its key performance figures compared with the same period of the previous year. With revenues up by € 47.3 million (6.5%), the Company record an increase in EBITDA by
- 3.9 million or 8.6% to € 49.1 million, an increase in EBIT by € 6.2 million or 50.0% to
- 18.6 million, as well as an increase in consolidated profit by € 8.4 million or 68.9% to € 20.6 million during the first half of 2024.
Trend in service volumes
Our acute inpatient capacities are nearly unchanged at 5,464 beds (31 Decem‐ ber 2023: 5,460 beds).
As at 30 June 2024, we operate nine medical care centres with a total of 60.25 specialist practices (31 December 2023: 60.75).
Patient numbers at our hospitals and medical care centres developed as follows:
Change
January to June
2024
2023 absolute
%
Inpatient and semi‐inpatient
treatments at our
Acute hospitals
97,052
94,526
2,526
2.7
Rehabilitation hospitals
and other facilities
2,766
2,631
135
5.1
99,818
97,157
2,661
2.7
Outpatient attendances
at our
253,021
239,734
13,287
5.5
Acute hospitals
Medical care centres
110,272
109,131
1,141
1.0
363,293
348,865
14,428
4.1
Total
463,111
446,022
17,089
3.8
Results of operations
Consolidated performance figures developed as shown below:
January to June
2024
2023
Change
€ m
€ m
€ m
%
Income
Revenues
775.5
728.2
47.3
6.5
Other income
139.7
119.4
20.3
17.0
Total
915.2
847.6
67.6
8.0
Expenditure
Materials and consumables used
266.2
237.0
29.2
12.3
Employee benefits expense
514.2
481.7
32.5
6.7
Other expenditure
85.7
83.1
2.6
3.1
Result from value impairment on
financial assets
0.0
0.6
‐0.6
n.a.
Total
866.1
802.4
63.7
7.9
EBITDA
49.1
45.2
3.9
8.6
Depreciation/amortisation and
impairment
30.5
32.8
‐2.3
‐7.0
EBIT
18.6
12.4
6.2
50.0
Finance result
6.1
1.5
4.6
n.a.
EBT
24.7
13.9
10.8
77.7
Income taxes
4.1
1.7
2.4
n.a.
Consolidated profit
20.6
12.2
8.4
68.9
Compared with the same period last year, revenues witnessed an increase of
- 47.3 million or 6.5%. In addition to the increase in patient numbers by 3.8% and the increase in cost weights by 5.0%, the higher revenues were driven among other things by the increase in state base rates.
The increase in other income by € 20.3 million or 17.0% is mainly attributable to higher income from ancillary and incidental business activities (€ 18.9 million) - resulting, among other things, from higher funding for training centres in previous years as well as higher sales of drugs and cytostatics - and to higher reimbursements by the legislator from the Health Fund (Gesundheitsfonds) to compensate for higher energy costs (€ 7.7 million). The counter‐effect to these effects is an amount of € 5.0 million in reversals of liabilities from past years recognised in the same period of the previous year.
January to June
2024
2023
%
%
Materials ratio
34.3
32.5
Personnel ratio
66.3
66.2
Other cost ratio
11.1
11.4
Depreciation and amortisation ratio
3.9
4.5
Finance result ratio
0.8
0.2
Effective tax ratio
0.5
0.2
As a result of a further increase in purchasing prices and the provision of material cost‐ intensive services - among other factors -, the item for materials and consumables used witnessed an increase, disproportionate to the higher revenues, by € 29.2 million or 12.3% in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period of the previous year. The cost‐of‐ materials ratio climbed from 32.5% to 34.3%.
The increase in the employee benefits expense compared with the same period of the previous year by € 32.5 million or 6.7% is attributable to general wage increases and in particular to a rise in the average number of full‐time employees in the first six months. The personnel expense ratio climbed slightly from 66.2% to 66.3%.
Other expenses increased from € 83.1 million by € 2.6 million or 3.1% to reach
- 85.7 million. The increase is mainly attributable to expenditures for maintenance and servicing requirements.
Compared with the same period last year, depreciation and impairment declined by € 2.3 million or 7.0%.
Due to a generally positive development of interest rates, the positive finance result improved from +€ 1.5 million by € 4.6 million to +€ 6.1 million.
At a nominal tax rate that remained essentially unchanged, the tax expense item saw an increase by € 2.4 million due to a higher tax assessment basis.
Compared with the first six months of financial year 2023, our consolidated profit increased from € 12.2 million by € 8.4 million or 68.9% to reach € 20.6 million.
Net assets and financial position
30 June 2024
31 Dec. 2023
€ m
%
€ m
%
ASSETS
Non‐current assets
967.3
53.2
981.3
55.4
Current assets
852.1
46.8
789.2
44.6
1,819.4
100.0
1,770.5
100.0
LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity
1,301.3
71.5
1,280.2
72.3
Long‐term loan capital
154.0
8.5
154.8
8.7
Short‐term loan capital
364.1
20.0
335.5
19.0
1,819.4
100.0
1,770.5
100.0
The balance sheet total increased compared with the balance sheet date of 31 Decem‐ ber 2023 by € 48.9 million or 2.8% to € 1,819.4 million.
The equity capital ratio saw a slight decline compared with the last reporting date, from 72.3% to 71.5%, and remains at a high level.
The change in equity as at the last reporting date is shown in the following table:
Equity
2024
2023
Sharehold
Non‐
controlling
Total
Total
ers
interests
€ m
€ m
€ m
€ m
As at 1 January
1,252.0
28.2
1,280.2
1,251.4
Equity transactions with
owners
‐
‐
‐
‐10.0
Total comprehensive
income of the period
20.3
0.8
21.1
12.0
Other changes
‐
‐
‐
‐
As at 30 June
1,272.3
29.0
1,301.3
1,253.4
150.4% (31 December 2023: 146.2%) of non‐ current assets is nominally covered by equity and non‐current liabilities at matching maturities.
As at 30 June 2024, we report net liquidity of € 205.0 million (31 December 2023: € 192.8 million). Our net liquidity is calculated as follows:
30 June 2024
31 Dec. 2023
€ m
€ m
Current cash
251.3
206.0
Current fixed term deposits
104.5
136.8
Non‐current fixed term deposits
0.0
0.0
Cash, fixed term deposits
355.8
342.8
Current financial liabilities
2.3
1.0
Non‐current financial liabilities
141.8
141.8
Liabilities under leases
6.7
7.2
Financial liabilities
150.8
150.0
Net liquidity
205.0
192.8
The origin and appropriation of our liquidity are shown in the following overview:
January to June
2024
2023
€ m
€ m
Cash generated from
40.3
7.0
operating activities
Cash generated from investing activities
6.7
3.7
Cash used in financing activities
‐1.7
‐11.7
Change in cash and cash equivalents
45.3
‐1.0
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
206.0
77.3
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June
251.3
76.3
Compared
with
the
position
as
of
31 December 2023, cash and cash equivalents increased in the first six months of 2024 by
- 45.3 million. In this context, an operating cash flow was achieved in the amount of
- 40.3 million (previous year: € 7.0 million). In addition to the rise in operating cash flow by
- 33.3 million, we report a € 3.0 million increase in cash generated from investing activities resulting from the reversal of fixed deposit investments as well as a € 10.0 million decline in cash used in financing activity, in each case compared with the same period of the previous year.
Investments
Aggregated investments in intangible assets as well as property, plant and equipment of
- 34.9 million (previous year: € 22.8 million) in the first six months of financial year 2024 are shown in the following table:
Use of
Gov't
Own
Total
grants
funds
€ m
€ m
€ m
Current investments
18.8
16.1
34.9
Total
18.8
16.1
34.9
Of these investments made in the first six months of 2024, € 18.8 million (previous year:
- 6.2 million) was attributable to investments funded from grants under hospital financing legislation and the White Paper Plus, (Zukunftsvereinbarung Plus) which are deducted from total investments.
The White Paper Plus (Zukunftspapier Plus) signed at the end of February 2023 between the Federal State of Hesse, RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Universitätsklinikum Gießen und Marburg GmbH (UKGM) as well as the universities with their faculties of medicine relating to the granting of investment funds for UKGM provides for investment obligations to be financed from own funds over the next ten years in the amount of roughly € 259.0 million as of 1 January 2023. As at the balance sheet date of 30 June 2024, there are still obligations for investments from own funds in the amount of € 250.9 million. There are also further obligations relating to building modernisation and extension measures at the Giessen and Marburg sites.
Important for healthcare delivery and science is a concept for future cooperation agreed in the second quarter of 2024 between Universitätsklinikum Gießen und Marburg GmbH (UKGM) and the two universities with the aim of improving the way in which research findings are translated into clinical practice. The finance volume of
- 60 million will be provided by UKGM over the term of the agreement.
Employees
Number
30 June 2024
31 Dec. 2023
Change
absolute
%
Hospitals
16,092
16,116
‐24
‐0.1
Medical care centres
325
326
‐1
‐0.3
Service companies
1,865
1,804
61
3.4
Total
18,282
18,246
36
0.2
On 30 June 2024, the Group of RHÖN‐ KLINIKUM AG employed 18,282 persons (31 December 2023: 18,246).
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF THE SECOND QUARTER
April through June
2024
2023
Change
€ m
€ m
€ m
%
Revenues
392.7
366.7
26.0
7.1
EBITDA
23.9
22.6
1.3
5.8
EBIT
8.6
6.1
2.5
41.0
EBT
11.4
7.1
4.3
60.6
Consolidated profit
9.4
5.8
3.6
62.1
Despite the continued negative implications of geopolitical risks triggered by the wars in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip, higher purchase prices and supply chain problems, key performance indicators were further improved in the second quarter of financial year 2024 compared with the same period of the previous year.
The higher revenue compared with the second quarter of the previous year is attributable among other things to a 5.1% increase in case numbers, a 6.3% increase in cost weights as well as higher state base rates.
With revenues up by € 26.0 million (7.1%), we record an increase in EBITDA by € 1.3 million or 5.8% to € 23.9 million, an increase in EBIT by € 2.5 million or 41.0% to € 8.6 million, as well as an increase in consolidated profit by
- 3.6 million or 62.1% to € 9.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year.
OPPORTUNITIES AND RISKS
The risk management system in place as well as the individual Company risks and opportunities are described in the Annual Report 2023 on pages 70 to 77. The statements made continue to apply unchanged.
We do not see any risks posing a threat to the Company's financial stability, neither for the individual subsidiaries nor for the Group of
RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG.
FORECAST
For the current financial year 2024, we continue to expect revenues of € 1.6 billion
Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 7 August 2024
RHÖN‐KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT
Prof. Dr. Tobias Kaltenbach
within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), we continue to expect a level of between
- 110 million and € 120 million. In addition to the financial numbers, we also take account of the non‐financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the Company and expect these to continue to show a moderate increase over the previous year.
We point out that our outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises in the form of price increases and any regulatory measures impacting our remuneration structure in 2024.
Dr. Stefan Stranz
Dr. Gunther K. Weiß
