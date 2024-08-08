domestic product saw a slight decline in the second quarter of 2024 by 0.1%. On the positive side, domestic demand picked up due to lower inflation, higher wages as well as the cut in key interest rates made by the European Central Bank. But there is no immediate impact on the demand for labour driven by this effect. The weakness on the labour market is persisting. As in the previous month, the jobless rate in June 2024 stands at 5.8%.

The hospital reform planned by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) continues to be the dominant theme in the hospital sector. The key points of the hospital reform are the introduction of a remuneration component for capacity availability in conjunction with the establishment of service groups, the creation of new cross‐sector care facilities as well as a transformation fund providing for funding in the total amount of € 50 billion over a period of ten years from 2026.

On 28 March 2024, the Hospital Transparency Act (Krankenhaustransparenzgesetz) intended to help strengthen the future hospital reform entered into force. At the heart of the provisions is the introduction of a transparency list which will inform the population about the service offering, staffing and quality of hospitals. Since the launch of the Bundes‐Klinik‐Atlas (Federal Hospital Atlas) on 1 May 2024, potential patients can obtain data relating, among other things, to a hospital's case numbers, number of beds, nursing staff, emergency levels and select certificates. In future, further data are to be made available. In addition, hospitals in future will be assigned to various care levels depending on the service groups they keep available. Levels 1 to 3 as well as separate levels for specialised hospitals (Level F) and cross‐sector healthcare providers without emergency medical availability (Level 1i) are planned.

Other key issues of the hospital sector including the increasing shortage of specialists and a related shortage of qualified staff,