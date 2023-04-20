Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHK   DE0007042301

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

(RHK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:25 2023-04-19 am EDT
13.00 EUR    0.00%
Study: Federal government has no legislative competence for hospitals
DP
04/16Verdi praises agreement in wage dispute at Giessen University Hospital as 'excellent'
DP
04/14Collective bargaining for Giessen and Marburg University Hospital adjourned
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Study: Federal government has no legislative competence for hospitals

04/20/2023 | 12:03am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The proposals of the government commission on hospital reform violate the legislative competence of the federal states enshrined in the constitution, according to a study. "The Basic Law does not provide for a legislative competence of the federal government, neither for the hospital system in general nor for hospital planning in particular," says the 144-page legal opinion, which will be presented in Berlin on Thursday. Author of the study is Ferdinand Wollenschläger, holder of the chair for public right, European right and public economic right at the University of Augsburg.

The study was commissioned by the three Union-led health ministries in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein. It was to examine the constitutionality of the expert proposals submitted by the 17-member government commission on hospital reform.

According to the report, the states must retain considerable independent scope for hospital management even after the reform. In short, the federal government is not allowed to make any regulations that influence the hospital structure of a federal state.

The concept of the expert commission presented in December is the basis on which the legislative plans are to be oriented. However, some other emphases have already become clear in federal and state consultations. In essence, the remuneration system with flat rates for treatment cases is to be changed in order to relieve clinics of economic pressure. In order not to be dependent on more and more cases, they are to receive a larger share simply for providing services. The plan also calls for the hospital network to be divided into three levels of care and financed accordingly - from basic care close to home, to a second level with additional services, to maximum care providers such as university hospitals.

Critics of the reform plans fear that emergency care and regular inpatient care cannot be maintained in many hospitals as a result. Bavaria already presented a study in February, according to which every eighth hospital in the Free State is at risk. Local authorities have also repeatedly warned of a collapse in hospital care./had/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 0.58% 25.93 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG 0.00% 13 Delayed Quote.-15.03%
Analyst Recommendations on RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 654 M 1 813 M 1 813 M
Net income 2022 25,1 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net cash 2022 138 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 870 M 954 M 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 195
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Duration : Period :
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,00 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Kaltenbach Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Stranz Chief Financial Officer
Jan Liersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunther K. Weiß Chief Operating Officer
Georg Schulze-Ziehaus First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG-15.03%954
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.30%97 446
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.13.12%75 261
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.38%26 024
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-2.22%20 377
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-9.17%15 898
