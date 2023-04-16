Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHK   DE0007042301

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

(RHK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:15 2023-04-14 am EDT
13.10 EUR   +2.34%
04/16Verdi praises agreement in wage dispute at Giessen University Hospital as 'excellent'
DP
04/14Collective bargaining for Giessen and Marburg University Hospital adjourned
DP
04/05Billions in aid for Germany's hospitals
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verdi praises agreement in wage dispute at Giessen University Hospital as 'excellent'

04/16/2023 | 11:33pm EDT
GIESSEN/MARBURG (dpa-AFX) - The trade union Verdi has praised the collective bargaining agreement reached at the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg (UKGM) after weeks of tug-of-war. "This is an excellent result, which is due to the high willingness of employees to strike and take action," Verdi national board member Sylvia Bühler announced over the weekend. According to the union, about 1,000 employees were on strike every day at the university hospital in central Hesse, and several wards were closed.

The university hospital informed on Sunday evening in a letter to the employees, "to the limit of the resilience of the UKGM to have gone". "However, we are certain that this will significantly improve the work situation in all areas of UKGM as well as UKGM Service GmbH," it said. "We understand that there is a great deal of dissatisfaction that we as UKGM always have to do more than other university hospitals." However, it should not be forgotten what "we have already achieved and accomplished together and of which we can be justifiably proud." The aim now, he said, was to quickly return to a regulated operating procedure at both university hospitals.

Hospital management and Verdi had agreed on Friday evening on a collective agreement to secure employment and provide relief at the privatized hospital. According to the information, the first relief collective agreement in Germany in a commercially operated hospital provides, among other things, shift-specific staffing specifications for wards and functional areas.

In 2006, 95 percent of the university hospital, which is spread over two sites, was taken over by Rhön-Klinikum AG, which has since been bought by the Asklepios hospital group. The state of Hesse holds the remaining five percent. A total of around 9,600 people work here./mba/cco/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 654 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
Net income 2022 25,1 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net cash 2022 138 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 877 M 964 M 964 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 195
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Duration : Period :
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,10 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Kaltenbach Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Stranz Chief Financial Officer
Jan Liersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunther K. Weiß Chief Operating Officer
Georg Schulze-Ziehaus First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG-14.38%964
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.84%95 603
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.13.91%75 788
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY23.30%25 287
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-2.60%20 298
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-9.01%15 925
