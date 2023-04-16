Verdi praises agreement in wage dispute at Giessen University Hospital as 'excellent'

GIESSEN/MARBURG (dpa-AFX) - The trade union Verdi has praised the collective bargaining agreement reached at the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg (UKGM) after weeks of tug-of-war. "This is an excellent result, which is due to the high willingness of employees to strike and take action," Verdi national board member Sylvia Bühler announced over the weekend. According to the union, about 1,000 employees were on strike every day at the university hospital in central Hesse, and several wards were closed.

The university hospital informed on Sunday evening in a letter to the employees, "to the limit of the resilience of the UKGM to have gone". "However, we are certain that this will significantly improve the work situation in all areas of UKGM as well as UKGM Service GmbH," it said. "We understand that there is a great deal of dissatisfaction that we as UKGM always have to do more than other university hospitals." However, it should not be forgotten what "we have already achieved and accomplished together and of which we can be justifiably proud." The aim now, he said, was to quickly return to a regulated operating procedure at both university hospitals.

Hospital management and Verdi had agreed on Friday evening on a collective agreement to secure employment and provide relief at the privatized hospital. According to the information, the first relief collective agreement in Germany in a commercially operated hospital provides, among other things, shift-specific staffing specifications for wards and functional areas.

In 2006, 95 percent of the university hospital, which is spread over two sites, was taken over by Rhön-Klinikum AG, which has since been bought by the Asklepios hospital group. The state of Hesse holds the remaining five percent. A total of around 9,600 people work here./mba/cco/DP/zb