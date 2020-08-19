DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting resolves to retain net distributable profit - Dr. Jan Liersch elected in the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board as successor to its hitherto chairman Eugen Münch



Corporate News

Bad Neustadt / Saale | 19th August 2020



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Annual General Meeting resolves to retain net distributable profit - Dr. Jan Liersch elected in the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board as successor to its hitherto chairman Eugen Münch



Annual General Meeting resolves to retain net distributable profit due to ongoing uncertainties connected with COVID-19 pandemic



Dr. Jan Liersch elected after Annual General Meeting in constitutive Supervisory Board meeting as Chairman



Hitherto Chairman Eugen Münch leaves Supervisory Board due to age limit



Ordinary Annual General Meeting resolves to modify articles of association



At the ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG a large majority of shareholders was in favour of waiving a dividend for financial year 2019. They therefore followed the proposal by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board who had suggested to the AGM to carry forward the full net distributable profit of approx. Euro 203.5 million due to the ongoing uncertainties with regard to the further effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retaining the net distributable profit will strengthen the capital and liquidity base and safeguard the capability of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG to make investments.

95.24 percent of the registered share capital was represented at the ordinary AGM of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG which took place as a virtual general meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies pursuant to the law on measures to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic from 27th March 2020.

Apart from the resolution on the appropriation of the net distributable profit, the agenda also included resolutions on the formal approval of the actions of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board for financial year 2019 and the election of new shareholder representatives onto the Supervisory Board as well as resolutions on modifying the articles of association and consent to group-internal corporate agreements. The amendments include provisions for Supervisory Board meetings to be held by telephone or video conference and for written votes to be cast. In addition, Supervisory Board compensation will be changed to a simpler, more transparent system with a reduced overall volume.

Apart from explaining the development of financial year 2019 and of the first six months of 2020, about which RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has already reported in detail (see Corporate News dated 24th March 2020 and 6th August 2020), the Board of Management also spoke in its report about the strategic partnership with Asklepios and the determination of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong Partnership with Asklepios

The Board of Management welcomes the new partnership with Asklepios. With its five sites providing maximum and intermediate medical care RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues to remain a strong enterprise under the roof of the Asklepios Group. Both the medical and economic impetus of the new partnership will help RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG achieve its ambitious goals for the future in a rapidly changing political healthcare environment.

The university hospitals in Giessen and Marburg (UKGM) which have already been making a considerable contribution to the Company for many years must also retain their central position after the takeover.

Coping Well with COVID-19 Pandemic - Return to Normal Working Routine

Furthermore, the Board of Management also spoke of the determination of the Company and the dedication of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked them for their dedicated commitment: "Now we wish - and should - return to our normal working routine as quickly as possible since it is our normal working routine where we are able to give all our patients - with COVID-19 or with other illnesses - our undivided attention and this must be our overall standard. It is a guiding principle which we never lost sight of at any of our five sites during the entire first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Consistent Implementation of Digitalisation Strategy

Another focal point is the extensive digital transformation in the Company. The digitalisation of healthcare data, i.e. eliminating processes and documentation on paper, removing sectoral boundaries and actively making use of medical devices and sensors will in future be important focal points in the further development of the healthcare system which we at RHÖN wish to drive further forwards in a resolute manner together with Asklepios. All this will be accompanied by more out-patient medical services. The traditional out-patient and in-patient services and options will increasingly be augmented by telemedical services, not only as in-patient care but also in the patient's home environment.

New Representatives in the Supervisory Board - Company Founder Eugen Münch Highly Praised

Under Agenda Item No. 5 all eight members of the Supervisory Board who represent the shareholders were standing for election. The election of the eight new employee representatives had already taken place on 22nd July 2020.

Kai Hankeln, CEO of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, was voted onto the Supervisory Board as a new member with a majority of 98.51 percent. The shareholders voted with a majority of 98.50 percent for Dr. Jan Liersch who was also standing as a candidate for the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Dr. Jan Liersch immediately after the AGM in its constitutive meeting as its Chairman and successor to Eugen Münch who was leaving the Supervisory Board due to the age limit of 75 years which is stipulated in the articles of association and who was therefore not standing for re-election. However, he remains part of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG in his new position as chief representative with full authorisation.

The Board of Management praised company founder, CEO of many years and hitherto Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Eugen Münch: "His initiative and personal incentive both within the Company and externally are exemplary. He has shaped our Company and also the German hospital market with his visions like no other. He led RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG as the first private hospital corporate group onto the stock exchange, turned it into one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany and has now taken it with the strategic partnership with Asklepios into a new era of two strong partners standing for integrated modern healthcare in a digital network."

Dr. Julia Dannath-Schuh, Prof. Dr. Gerhard Ehninger, Irmtraut Gürkan, Nicole Mooljee Damani, Hafid Rifi and Christine Reißner were also voted onto the Supervisory Board. Following this election the Supervisory Board is now composed of the following members: Kai Hankeln, Dr. Jan Liersch, Dr. Julia Dannath-Schuh, Prof. Dr. Gerhard Ehninger, Irmtraut Gürkan, Nicole Mooljee Damani, Hafid Rifi, Christine Reißner, Dr. Thomas Pillukat, Georg Schulze-Ziehaus, Peter Berghöfer, Oliver Salomon, Regina Dickey, Peter Ducke, Prof. Dr. Eberhart Leopold and Dr. Martin Mandewirth.

You can find the detailed voting results for all 14 Agenda Items which included a resolution by the AGM on the website of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG using the following link: https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/agm under the "Investor Relations" pull-down menu.



RHÖN?KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospital group offers excellent medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Over 860,000 patients are treated every year at the five group hospitals located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt, Frankfurt (Oder), Giessen and Marburg where more than 18,000 employees work. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is currently exploiting the opportunities available to develop new areas of growth. Entering the leading-edge telemedicine market with Medgate Deutschland, the innovative RHÖN campus concept for offering forward-looking healthcare across sectoral boundaries in rural areas as well as consistently extending our gradual corporate digitalisation are key pillars of the corporate strategy.

