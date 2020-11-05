Log in
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Christian Höftberger appointed new CEO of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

11/05/2020 | 11:05am EST

DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Christian Höftberger appointed new CEO of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

05.11.2020 / 17:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 5 November 2020

Dr. Christian Höftberger appointed new CEO of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has unanimously appointed Dr. Christian Höftberger (46) as the new chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect.

Höftberger, who holds a doctorate in law, has been a member of the Board of Management since
15 August 2020. Up to 2012 he worked at RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, most recently as commercial managing director at the Group's university hospital in Giessen. He then held managing positions with the Asklepios Group, including as regional managing director of the Federal State of Hesse, managing director of Asklepios Klinik Altona, and managing director of Asklepios Klinik Lich GmbH where among other things
he successfully implemented the strategic positioning and re-orientation as well as expansion of stable cooperation and referral networks. Höftberger studied law at the Universities of Vienna and Salzburg and obtained an Executive Master in General Management from the University of St. Gallen. Since January 2020 he has been president of the Hesse Hospital Association (HKG).

Dr. Jan Liersch, chairman of the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, stated: "With Dr. Christian Höftberger the Supervisory Board has appointed a seasoned hospital expert to this position who knows
the Company really well. He enjoys our full and unreserved support. The economic and structural challenges now facing the entire hospital sector are massive. We are convinced that under his leadership RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG will continue to hold its own in this dynamic market and establish itself as a strong partner within the Asklepios Group."

The Supervisory Board moreover adopted the assignment of responsibilities within the Board of Management.

Dr. Christian Höftberger (46), as chairman of the Board of Management (CEO) is responsible for corporate development, human resources, compliance and legal, internal auditing, corporate communications as well as cooperation with politicians and associations.

Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing (59), as Board member for the medical division (CMO) continues to be responsible for patient safety and hygiene, medical process management, network medicine, the Medical Board and the medical expert panels as well as the hospital site RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt.

Dr. Stefan Stranz (43), as chief financial officer (CFO) is responsible, in addition to accounting, tax and controlling, financing and investor relations, also for the hospital sites Zentralklinik Bad Berka, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt.

Dr. Gunther K. Weiß (53), as chief operating officer (COO) will also be responsible in future for materials management, IT and EDP as well as construction and technology. He will continue to serve as chairman of the Management Body of Universitätsklinikum Gießen und Marburg GmbH (UKGM).

-----------------------------------------------------

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. We offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. We treat over 860,000 patients every year at our five locations of Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka, and employ more than 18,000 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach for cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as use of telemedicine are important elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.
www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com


Contact:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Group Division Corporate Communications and Marketing
Heike Ochmann
T. +49 9771 65-12130 | heike.ochmann@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale


05.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1145958

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1145958  05.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145958&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

