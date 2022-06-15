RhoVac : Anmälningssedel – Konvertibler RhoVac ENG PDF

Subscription form for exercising of convertibles in RhoVac AB ("Company")

Payment: Payment and subscription form shall be Nordic Issuing at hand no later than 15 July 2022.

Terms: One (1) convertible entitles to subscription of one (1) new share.

Subscription of shares can only be made via this form for subscribers with convertibles registered at a reconciliation account. If you have

a custody account, please contact your bank/trustee for information on how to subscribe.

1. Undersigned hereby subscribes for, through simultaneous payment, the following number of shares in the Company:

Number of convertibles exercised* Number of shares subscribed (number of convertibles/ 1 x 1)* Total amount SEK (subscribed for shares x 40.00)* Reconciliation account (where convertibles are held)* Bank/trustee* 0 0 0 2. How many times have you invested through Nordic Issuing the last 2 years?* 0-9 times 10 or more times

3. For subscriptions over EUR 15,000 or if the answer is "10 or more" on question 3:

If the subscription amounts to or exceeds EUR 15,000, or if the answer is "10 or more" on question 3, a money laundering form which can be found at Nordic Issuings website shall be filled out.

Please note that Nordic Issuing can't guarantee that the subscription form will be considered until a completed money laundering form is Nordic Issuing at hand.

4. Fill in the information below:

Surname/Company* First name Social security number for signer* Corporate ID number (if applicable) Country (if other than Sweden) E-mail* Phone number daytime* Place and date* Signature (authorized company signature, or guardian, if applicable)*

* Mandatory information