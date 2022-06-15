RhoVac : Anmälningssedel – Konvertibler RhoVac ENG PDF
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Subscription form for exercising of convertibles in RhoVac AB ("Company")
Subscription period:
15 June - 15 July 2022
Trading with convertibles:
Until 13 July 2022
Price per share:
SEK 40.00
Terms: One (1) convertible entitles to subscription of one (1) new share.
Payment: Payment and subscription form shall be Nordic Issuing at hand no later than 15 July 2022.
Subscription of shares can only be made via this form for subscribers with convertibles registered at a reconciliation account. If you have
a custody account, please contact your bank/trustee for information on how to subscribe.
1. Undersigned hereby subscribes for, through simultaneous payment, the following number of shares in the Company:
Number of convertibles exercised*
Number of shares subscribed (number of convertibles/ 1 x 1)*
Total amount SEK (subscribed for shares x 40.00)*
Reconciliation account (where convertibles are held)*
Bank/trustee*
0 0 0
2. How many times have you invested through Nordic Issuing the last 2 years?*
0-9 times
10 or more times
3. For subscriptions over EUR 15,000 or if the answer is "10 or more" on question 3:
If the subscription amounts to or exceeds EUR 15,000, or if the answer is "10 or more" on question 3, a money laundering form which can be found at Nordic Issuings website shall be filled out.
Please note that Nordic Issuing can't guarantee that the subscription form will be considered until a completed money laundering form is Nordic Issuing at hand.
4. Fill in the information below:
Surname/Company*
First name
Social security number for signer*
Corporate ID number (if applicable)
Country (if other than Sweden)
E-mail*
Phone number daytime*
Place and date*
Signature
(authorized company signature, or guardian, if applicable)*
* Mandatory information
5. By signing this subscription form I confirm the following:
That I have assessed the Company's future development and operations and considered all relevant risks. Each investor must make their own assessment of the impact of these risks by reading and understanding all available information published concerning this offer. Information is available for download at www.nordic-issuing.se,;
That I have read the investment dopcument (Swedish use) published in connection with the rights issue of units in March 2022 and understood the risks associated with investing in this particular financial instrument;
That I have read and understood the information stated in the section "Terms and Conditions" in the investment document published in connection with the rights issue of units in March 2022;
That I have read and accepted the information stated on the subscription form;
That no modifications or amendments may be made to the printed text in this subscription form;
That an incomplete or incorrect subscription form may be disregarded;
That I understand that the company I represent (if applicable) must have an active LEI-code to subscribe in this offer;
That I am aware that no customer relationship exists between Nordic Issuing and the subscriber with respect to this subscription;
That I am aware that Nordic Issuing will not make any assessment of whether the subscription to the instrument in question is suitable for me or the person on whose behalf I am subscribing;
I have observed that the offer is not addressed to persons resident in the USA, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, Russia, Belarus or other countries where participation requires additional prospectus, registration or other measures other than those required by Swedish law;
That I am aware that the application is not covered by the right of return that follows from the Swedish Distant and Doorstep Sales Act.
That the subscription is binding;
That in signing this subscription form, I authorize Nordic Issuing, at the undersigned's expense, to implement the subscription of shares pursuant to the terms and conditions stated in the investment document;
That personal data will be stored and processed by Nordic Issuing, the Company and the
Company's financial/legal adviser in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
6. Send the application form to info@nordic-issuing.se (scanned copy)
Instructions for payment
Account number:
8901-1,734 643 967-7
Bank:
Swedbank
Bankgiro:
5800-8269
Reference:
Your VP-account number
Receiver:
Nordic Issuing AB
The subscription form and payment must be Nordic Issuing at hand, no later than 15 July 2022.