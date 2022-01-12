Log in
    RF1U   SG2F26986156

RHT HEALTH TRUST

(RF1U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

RHT Health Trust : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash

01/12/2022 | 04:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 12, 2022 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Monthly Valuation of Assets and Utilisation of Cash
Announcement Reference SG220112OTHRWQ96
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 388,275 bytes)

Disclaimer

RHT Health Trust published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net cash 2021 17,3 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart RHT HEALTH TRUST
Duration : Period :
RHT Health Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Hoahing Chief Executive Officer
Kang Fun Tan Chief Financial Officer
Bong Lin Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chiang Yin Wong Independent Director
Ronnie Keh Poo Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHT HEALTH TRUST-97.40%11
WELLTOWER INC.0.65%37 577
VENTAS, INC.2.00%20 813
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-0.47%19 363
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-0.51%14 030
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.5.71%7 475