RHT Health Trust : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash
Jan 12, 2022 17:35
Monthly Valuation of Assets and Utilisation of Cash
SG220112OTHRWQ96
Sharon Yeoh
Company Secretary
Please see attached.
RHT Health Trust published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:45:00 UTC.
All news about RHT HEALTH TRUST
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-0,59 M
-0,44 M
-0,44 M
Net cash 2021
17,3 M
12,8 M
12,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
-26,0x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
15,4 M
11,4 M
11,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
100%
