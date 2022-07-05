Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  RHT Health Trust
  News
  Summary
    RF1U   SG2F26986156

RHT HEALTH TRUST

(RF1U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  09:04 22/11/2019 GMT
0.0190 SGD   -.--%
10:33aRHT HEALTH TRUST : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash
PU
07/01RHT HEALTH TRUST : Extension Of Time To The 12-Month Period Under Rule 1018(2) Of The Listing Manual
PU
06/24RHT HEALTH TRUST : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash In Accordance With Rule 1018(1) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST")
PU
RHT Health Trust : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash

07/05/2022 | 10:33am BST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 5, 2022 17:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Monthly Valuation of Assets and Utilisation of Cash
Announcement Reference SG220705OTHR2HWD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 130,899 bytes)

Disclaimer

RHT Health Trust published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,63 M -0,45 M -0,37 M
Net cash 2022 16,9 M 12,1 M 9,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 11,0 M 9,12 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Paul Hoahing Chief Executive Officer
Kang Fun Tan Chief Financial Officer
Bong Lin Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chiang Yin Wong Independent Director
Ronnie Keh Poo Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHT HEALTH TRUST-97.40%11
WELLTOWER INC.-2.98%37 775
VENTAS3.17%21 080
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-26.35%14 341
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-33.81%9 386
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-2.70%6 772