|
RHT Health Trust : Responses To Questions From Unitholders And Sias
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jul 25, 2022 11:28
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Responses to Questions from Unitholders and SIAS
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG220725OTHR11XU
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Sharon Yeoh
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 342,492 bytes)
Disclaimer
RHT Health Trust published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 03:43:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about RHT HEALTH TRUST
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
0,00
0,00
0,00
|Net income 2022
|
-0,63 M
-0,45 M
-0,45 M
|Net cash 2022
|
16,9 M
12,2 M
12,2 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-24,5x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
15,4 M
11,1 M
11,1 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
|-1 482 345 000x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution