    RF1U   SG2F26986156

RHT HEALTH TRUST

(RF1U)
RHT Health Trust : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash

05/28/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 28, 2021 17:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Monthly Valuation of Assets and Utilisation of Cash
Announcement Reference SG210528OTHRCXF6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Fazilah Abdul Rahman
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 130,525 bytes)

Disclaimer

RHT Health Trust published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,02 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net cash 2020 17,7 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -207 888 806x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Hoahing Chief Executive Officer
Kang Fun Tan Chief Financial Officer
Bong Lin Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chiang Yin Wong Independent Director
Ronnie Keh Poo Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHT HEALTH TRUST0.00%12
WELLTOWER INC.14.67%30 938
VENTAS, INC.13.44%20 688
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.8.96%17 752
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.35%12 386
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.1.38%8 593