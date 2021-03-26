Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  RHT Health Trust    RF1U   SG2F26986156

RHT HEALTH TRUST

(RF1U)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/22
0.019 SGD   0.00%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RHT Health Trust : Updates On The Contempt Proceedings

03/26/2021 | 05:53am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 26, 2021 17:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Updates on the Contempt Proceedings
Announcement Reference SG210326OTHRWNCT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Fazilah Abdul Rahman
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 12,684 bytes)

Disclaimer

RHT Health Trust published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,02 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2020 17,7 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -207 888 806x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart RHT HEALTH TRUST
Duration : Period :
RHT Health Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Hoahing Chief Executive Officer
Kang Fun Tan Chief Financial Officer
Bong Lin Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chiang Yin Wong Independent Director
Ronnie Keh Poo Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHT HEALTH TRUST0.00%11
WELLTOWER INC.10.12%31 116
VENTAS, INC.9.26%21 258
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.4.10%17 276
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-2.48%12 811
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.1.54%8 875
