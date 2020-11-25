Rhyolite Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - Rhyolite Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RYE) (the "Company" or "Rhyolite") is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.30 per share for gross proceeds of $4,500,000 (the "Private Placement").

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the Brothers Project, Paxson Project, to finance potential acquisitions of new properties and for general working capital purpose. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period until March 26, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities laws. No commissions or finders' fees were paid in connection with closing of the Private Placement.

About Rhyolite Resources Ltd.

Rhyolite Resources Ltd. is a Canadian-based, opportunity focused, resource company. Utilizing its technical strength and entrepreneurial drive, Rhyolite's corporate strategy is to enhance shareholder value through the acquisition of discovery to production staged projects.

