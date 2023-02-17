Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rhyolite Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYE   CA76243H1091

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD.

(RYE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-02-17 pm EST
0.0900 CAD   -5.26%
02/17Rhyolite Resources Appoints New CEO, Says Not Proceeding with Private Placement
MT
02/17IIROC Trading Resumption - RYE
AQ
02/17Rhyolite Resources Announces Board and Management Changes
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rhyolite Resources Announces Board and Management Changes

02/17/2023 | 10:23am EST
TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhyolite Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RYE) (“Rhyolite” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Richard Graham as Chief Executive Officer and a Director and the resignation of Tony Chedraoui as Chairman of the Board and a Director of the Company.

The Company also announces that it had requested a halt in trading of its common shares late in the trading day on February 16, 2023 while it considered proceeding with a private placement. The Company has decided not to proceed with the private placement at this time while the Board considers its strategic direction. The Company expects that trading will resume shortly.

There is no assurance as to whether any transaction will occur at a later date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the ability to attract financing; the price of commodities; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD.
Cybill Tsung
Chief Financial Officer
(647)982-5890
info@rhyoliteresources.com



© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,87 M -2,87 M -2,87 M
Net cash 2021 19,1 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,65 M 7,14 M 7,14 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cybill Tsung Chief Financial Officer
Antoine G. Chedraoui Chairman
Michael George Leskovec Director
Mario Kozma Director
Sandra K. Lee Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD.-40.00%7
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.86%36 052
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.76%29 343
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-5.17%21 031
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.69%19 085
POLYUS0.00%15 221