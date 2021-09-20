RHYOLITE RESOURCES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MUCKAHI INC.

TORONTO, Ontario, September 20, 2021 - Rhyolite Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rhyolite") (TSXV: RYE) is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of Muckahi Inc. (the "Transaction"), a company controlled by Fred Stanford that holds a license to the Muckahi Mining System. Mr. Stanford received 9.5 million common shares of Rhyolite in consideration, of which 1.0 million common shares were delivered to Mr. Stanford upon closing of the Transaction, and the remaining 8.5 million common shares have been deposited in escrow to be released to Mr. Stanford in tranches over a four-year period.

"With this key aspect of our growth strategy now in place, we are in good stead to pursue the acquisition and development of mining assets that are particularly amenable to the benefits of Muckahi," said Mr. Stanford.

The Muckahi Mining System is a proprietary mining system for use in underground hard rock mines which involves adaptations to conventional mining systems and equipment, resulting in significant economic and environmental benefits to the mines. For more information about the Muckahi Mining System, including a descriptive video, visit the Rhyolite website at www.rhyoliteresources.com.

