Rhyolite Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 19, 2023 at 05:16 pm EDT Share

Rhyolite Resources Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.193416 million compared to CAD 2.39 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net income was CAD 1.46 million compared to net loss of CAD 6.84 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share was CAD 0.01 compared to basic loss per share of CAD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share of CAD 0.06 a year ago.