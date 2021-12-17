Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rhythm Biosciences Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHY   AU000000RHY2

RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

(RHY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rhythm Biosciences : Application for quotation of securities - RHY

12/17/2021 | 12:29am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RHY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

35,942

17/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

59619459335

1.3

ASX issuer code

RHY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RHYAK : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2022 EX $1.20

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RHY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

35,942

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

17/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

35,942

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,30 M -5,23 M -5,23 M
Net cash 2022 1,70 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 -47,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 341 M 245 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 15,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rhythm Biosciences Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,63 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Gilbert Managing Director & Director
Otto Leslie Steven Buttula Executive Chairman
Trevor John Lockett Executive Director & Technical Director
Louis James Panaccio Non-Executive Director
Eduardo Vom Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LIMITED86.29%246
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-39.87%13 727
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-25.09%9 814
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-29.95%5 807
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-53.86%3 850
INVITAE CORPORATION-60.51%3 737