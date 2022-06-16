Rhythm Pharmaceuticals : Conference Call

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation statements regarding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of setmelanotide, including the anticipated timing for initiation of clinical trials and release of clinical trial data and our expectations surrounding potential regulatory submissions, approvals and timing thereof, our business strategy, prospects and plans, including regarding commercialization of IMCIVREE, the application of genetic testing and related growth potential, expectations surrounding the potential market opportunity for IMCIVREE or any other product candidates, anticipated benefits of and activities under our financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty, and our expected use of proceeds from the transaction with HealthCare Royalty. Statements using words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "may" and similar terms are also forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, the impact of competition, the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, our liquidity and expenses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies, clinical trials and commercialization prospects, and general economic conditions, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
David Meeker, MD
Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President
Agenda
• Jennifer Chien
EVP, Head of North America
• Hunter Smith
Chief Financial Officer
• Q&A
David Meeker, MD
Chairman, CEO and President
Focused on Continued Label Expansion for IMCIVREE to Transform the Care of Patients with Rare Genetic Diseases of Obesity
TODAY
2020-2021
TOMORROW
IMCIVREE approved
IMCIVREE approved for chronic
by FDA for chronic
Late-stage clinical studies
weight management for
weight management
ongoing to drive significant
obesity due to POMC,PCSK1
expansion of addressable
and control of
or LEPR deficiency:
patient population
Commercial availability in U.S.
hunger for obesity
Now funded
meeting expectations and
due to
into 2H 2024*
market access advancing in key
Bardet-Biedl
international markets
syndrome
Rhythm announced on June 16, 2022 that it has entered into a revenue interest financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners® for up to $100 million. Rhythm intends to use the proceeds from the agreement and its cash on hand to support global commercialization efforts for IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) and ongoing clinical development.
