  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYTM   US76243J1051

RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RYTM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
3.900 USD   +13.04%
05:30pRhythm Pharmaceuticals Signs Deal for up to $100 Million Investment From HealthCare Royalty -- Shares Fall After-Hours
MT
05:13pRHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS : Conference Call
PU
05:13pRHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals : Conference Call

06/16/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rhythm

Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Targeting MC4R pathway and transforming the care of patients with rare genetic diseases of obesity

June 16, 2022

®

© Rhythm® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation statements regarding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of setmelanotide, including the anticipated timing for initiation of clinical trials and release of clinical trial data and our expectations surrounding potential regulatory submissions, approvals and timing thereof, our business strategy, prospects and plans, including regarding commercialization of IMCIVREE, the application of genetic testing and related growth potential, expectations surrounding the potential market opportunity for IMCIVREE or any other product candidates, anticipated benefits of and activities under our financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty, and our expected use of proceeds from the transaction with HealthCare Royalty. Statements using words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "may" and similar terms are also forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, the impact of competition, the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, our liquidity and expenses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies, clinical trials and commercialization prospects, and general economic conditions, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

2

®

  • David Meeker, MD

Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President

Agenda

Jennifer Chien

EVP, Head of North America

Hunter Smith

Chief Financial Officer

Q&A

3

®

David Meeker, MD

Chairman, CEO and President

4

®

Focused on Continued Label Expansion for IMCIVREE to Transform the Care of Patients with Rare Genetic Diseases of Obesity

TODAY

2020-2021

TOMORROW

IMCIVREE approved

IMCIVREE approved for chronic

by FDA for chronic

Late-stage clinical studies

weight management for

weight management

ongoing to drive significant

obesity due to POMC, PCSK1

expansion of addressable

and control of

or LEPR deficiency:

patient population

Commercial availability in U.S.

hunger for obesity

Now funded

meeting expectations and

due to

into 2H 2024*

market access advancing in key

Bardet-Biedl

international markets

syndrome

  • Rhythm announced on June 16, 2022 that it has entered into a revenue interest financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners® for up to $100 million. Rhythm intends to use the proceeds from the agreement and its cash on hand to support global commercialization efforts for IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) and ongoing clinical development.

5

®

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -219 M - -
Net cash 2022 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 -3,74x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,45 $
Average target price 21,22 $
Spread / Average Target 515%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Meeker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hunter C. Smith President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph Shulman Chief Technical Officer
Brieana Buckley Vice President-Medical Affairs
Linda Shapiro Manning Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-65.43%174
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-19.58%73 239
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.44%64 837
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.14%60 466
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.31%41 416
BIONTECH SE-46.47%33 534