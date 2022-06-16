Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Up 12%; Thursday Is PDUFA Goal Date

By Josh Beckerman

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., which focuses on drugs for rare genetic diseases of obesity, were recently up 12%, to $3.85.

Thursday is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date for the company's supplemental New Drug Application for Imcivree, for patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome or Alström syndrome. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in November 2020 for chronic weight management for patients with three rare genetic conditions.

