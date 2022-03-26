Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RYTM

03/26/2022 | 12:34am EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rhythm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RYTM).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rhythm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 24, 2022, Rhythm issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended by three months the review period for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS) or Alström syndrome."  Rhythm advised investors that "[o]n February 23, the FDA notified the Company that the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date has been revised to June 16, 2022." 

On this news, Rhythm's stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 13.26%, to close at $7.26 per share on February 24, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-rhythm-pharmaceuticals-inc---rytm-301511168.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
