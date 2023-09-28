Rias A/S is a Denmark-based supplier of semi-finished plastic products for all kind of industries, such as the building and construction sector, chemical, mechanical, offshore, food, furniture and packaging sector as well as visual communication. The Company produces semi-finished plastics in the shape of sheets, bars, tubes and foils. It also delivers materials in standard and adjusted formats and sizes. The Company operates within two product areas: Sale, Processing and Distribution of semi-finished plastic products for all sectors of the building and construction industry, as well as Sale, Processing and Distribution of semi-finished plastic products for industry and the public sector. Rias operates in Denmark and Scandinavia.

Sector Commodity Chemicals