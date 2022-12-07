RIAS A/S : Årsrapport 2021/22

Presentation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board Highlights
Bro
tics Europe
Sweden
Randers
Denmark
Roskilde
Hamburg
Rostock
Bremen
Amsterdam
Garbsen
llion €
BeneluxRheine
Barendrecht
Berlin
Roosendaal
Helmond
Germany
Brehna
Dortmund
Gent
Erfurt
Mechelen Bochum
Cologne
Frankfurt
Caen
Mannheim
Völklingen Nürnberg
Mitry-Mory (Paris)
Strasbourg
Freiburg
Fellbach MaisachHörsching
Vienna
Rennes
Dijon Hunzenschwil
Weingarten
Austria
499
Tours
Biel
Switzer- Pfäffikon
Graz
France
land
Beromünster
Lyon
Garbagnate
Lainate
Milanese
Veggiano
2016/17
La Coruña
Bilbao
Castel Guelfo
Italy
Oporto
Spain
Zaragoza
Barcelona
Portugal
Madrid
Massalfassar
Lisbon
rupp Material Services, OU Plastics Europe
Sevilla
Alicante
+ Tenerife
RIAS A/S, part of thyssenkrupp Plastics International
thyssenkrupp Plastics International is comprised of nine companies spread across Europe with approximately 1,100 employees. thyssenkrupp Plastics is part of the larger thyssenkrupp group, which operates worldwide.
The thyssenkrupp group has approximately 96,000 employees and a turnover of approximately 41 billion euros.
THE YEAR IN BRIEF
The past year has seen a steady and rising tide of uncertainty. We have met this unpredictable time with a skilled and experienced organisation that has tackled the turbulent conditions with seasoned de- fiance.
The high adaptability that is increasingly becoming a "must" in today's world has gone hand in hand with a strong focus on being able to serve our customers at all times. In a hectic day-to-day environment, which has been marked by procurement problems, rising prices and not least the war in Ukraine, which has also created major energy challenges, it is important to keep this in mind: without customers, there is not much business left.
No sooner was the end of the Coronavirus pandemic in sight, than the crisis in Ukraine appeared. This resulted in a first half year characterised by continued pressure on supply chains, raw materials and
product shortages. The second half of the year brought other challenges with rising inflation and energy prices. Through close dialogue and cooperation with customers, we have been able to mitigate the worst effects of the resulting pressure.
A strength in this context has also been a well-developed group network and strong cooperation with our strategic suppliers. In specific terms, this has meant that in many cases we have secured a larger share of available semi-finished products than others in an otherwise tight market.
Once again, the results show that a strong team, skilled employees, flexibility, adaptability and, not least, good business sense can produce strong results despite changing times.
I am very proud of the organisation's strong performance in the past financial year.
4 RIAS Annual Report 2021/22
GENERATIONAL CHANGE ENSURES THE FUTURE
As you know, I have resigned from my position as of 31 January, 2023, and am leaving a company that is doing well.
There has been a long and important process under way to ensure that RIAS continues to perform strongly and can play a major role in the markets where we operate.
With the appointment of Karsten Due, the Board has secured an experienced director who can continue this work. Thanks to an extended transition period between Karsten and myself, we have ensured that the handover of RIAS can take place in a good and professional way.
In parallel, the development programme for our current talent is nearing completion. The new generation of leaders is now in place and already has a lot of responsibility, but still with an experienced shoulder to lean on. They bring new knowledge and great energy.
Such a generational change also carries with it new thoughts and ideas. This really unleashes a greater potential when the new gen- eration, as digital natives, is involved in RIAS' digital presence as well as in sales and product development.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AND IT GO HAND IN HAND
For us, IOT is not a foreign word, but part of everyday life. Mathematical algorithms help us with optimisation tasks in production, but it does not stop there. Most recently, we have installed a 'Co- Bot' robot. This helps us make better use of production capacity by automating various processes. What makes the CoBot stand out is that it is simple to program and alleviates routine tasks. The time gained by employees allows for more value-adding activities.
We intend to maintain the general approach that IT should help people and ultimately create a mental surplus for the individual employee. Specifically, our focus is on digitalisation and optimisa- tion, which creates competitive advantages.
GREEN TRANSITION; BRIEF STATUS
We are about halfway to carbon neutrality by 2030. Gas is well on the way to being phased out and energy-intensive machinery is being updated to the most energy-friendly solutions.
All exterior and interior lighting has been converted to LED and several electric charging stations for our electricle vehicles have
been installed and are operational. We have also installed more solar panels on the roofs in Roskilde, and a similar solution is underway at our warehouse in Randers. This allowing us to achieve self-generation of approximately 50% of our current electricity consumption.
At Group level, we are finalising a new CO2 calculation model so that we can specifically follow the evolution of overall CO2 emis- sions.
RECYCLING PLASTICS
In addition to actively participating in WUPPI, the collection scheme for rigid PVC, we have started systematic re-collection of plastic waste as part of the journey towards a circular economy. We call it the Green Concept. In practice, we send out boxes to our customers that make it easy to handle the collection and sorting of acrylic, PP, PE and PC waste materials. The long-term goal is for us to facilitate recycling of a large part of our product range.
DESPITE TURBULENCE, WE HAVE PRODUCED FANTASTIC RESULTS We look back on a more than turbulent year, in which we have managed to cope with a market situation that changes almost daily and that has placed ever increasing demands on our flexibility. A volatility we have met with a straight face, respect and a good dose of defiance.
In its own way, the annual result tell us that we are succeeding: a turnover of DKK 338 million, with EBIT of DKK 21.6 million.
Henning Hess
Managing Director
RIAS A/S
RIAS Annual Report 2021/22 5
