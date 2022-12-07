RIAS A/S : Årsrapport 2021/22

As you know, I have resigned from my position as of 31 January, 2023, and am leaving a company that is doing well.

There has been a long and important process under way to ensure that RIAS continues to perform strongly and can play a major role in the markets where we operate.

With the appointment of Karsten Due, the Board has secured an experienced director who can continue this work. Thanks to an extended transition period between Karsten and myself, we have ensured that the handover of RIAS can take place in a good and professional way.

In parallel, the development programme for our current talent is nearing completion. The new generation of leaders is now in place and already has a lot of responsibility, but still with an experienced shoulder to lean on. They bring new knowledge and great energy.

Such a generational change also carries with it new thoughts and ideas. This really unleashes a greater potential when the new gen- eration, as digital natives, is involved in RIAS' digital presence as well as in sales and product development.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AND IT GO HAND IN HAND

For us, IOT is not a foreign word, but part of everyday life. Mathematical algorithms help us with optimisation tasks in production, but it does not stop there. Most recently, we have installed a 'Co- Bot' robot. This helps us make better use of production capacity by automating various processes. What makes the CoBot stand out is that it is simple to program and alleviates routine tasks. The time gained by employees allows for more value-adding activities.

We intend to maintain the general approach that IT should help people and ultimately create a mental surplus for the individual employee. Specifically, our focus is on digitalisation and optimisa- tion, which creates competitive advantages.

GREEN TRANSITION; BRIEF STATUS

We are about halfway to carbon neutrality by 2030. Gas is well on the way to being phased out and energy-intensive machinery is being updated to the most energy-friendly solutions.

All exterior and interior lighting has been converted to LED and several electric charging stations for our electricle vehicles have