Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RIB Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-AFR : RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/20/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of 
financial statements 
RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 
of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-07-20 / 12:11 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021 
Address: https://www.rib-software.com/group/investor-relations/finanzberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021 
Address: https://www.rib-software.com/en/group/investor-relations/financial-reports 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      RIB Software SE 
              Vaihinger Str. 151 
              70567 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rib-software.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1162977 2021-07-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1162977&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)

All news about RIB SOFTWARE SE
06:12aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
06:12aDGAP-AFR : RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
DJ
07/07RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 36 / 2021) with a leading Aus..
EQ
07/07PRESS RELEASE : RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 36 / 2021) ..
DJ
07/07RIB Software SE Signs a Phase-II-Contract (No. 36 / 2021) with a Leading Aust..
CI
07/06SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Unit Files For Minority Stake Squeeze-Out Of RIB Software
MT
07/05RIB SOFTWARE : Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of ..
EQ
07/05PRESS RELEASE : RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 35 / 2021)
DJ
07/05RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 35 / 2021)
EQ
07/05RIB Software SE Signs A Phase-II-Contract (No. 35 / 2021)
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 322 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2021 42,1 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net cash 2021 146 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,8x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 1 505 M 1 776 M 1 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 467
Free-Float 3,47%
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,90 €
Average target price 27,30 €
Spread / Average Target -5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Wolf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Sauer Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Woitag Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Matthias Rumpelhardt Independent Director
Klaus Hirschle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE1.76%1 798
ACCENTURE PLC18.36%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.24%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED22.77%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.69%83 980