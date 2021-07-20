DGAP-AFR : RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-07-20 / 12:11 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021 Address: https://www.rib-software.com/group/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021 Address: https://www.rib-software.com/en/group/investor-relations/financial-reports =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RIB Software SE Vaihinger Str. 151 70567 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.rib-software.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

