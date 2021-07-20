DGAP-AFR : RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117
of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-07-20 / 12:11
RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021
Address: https://www.rib-software.com/group/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021
Address: https://www.rib-software.com/en/group/investor-relations/financial-reports
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com
