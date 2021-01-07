PRESS RELEASE : RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

Log in
RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

01/07/2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Stuttgart, Germany, 07 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading 
provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, 
today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract. 
 
The client is one of the largest road construction authorities in Germany 
and is responsible for the maintenance of public roads, paths and squares as 
well as engineering structures with around 270 employees. This includes 
almost 480 bridges, tunnels and trough structures as well as structures for 
noise protection, retaining structures and traffic sign bridges. 
 
Erik von Stebut, managing director of RIB in Germany: "Of course, we are 
always pleased about new customers. But we are also particularly proud when 
we can further expand and advance digitalisation with our existing 
customers. The change from an existing RIB installation to iTWO shows that 
RIB customers stand behind us, our products and our corporate strategy. We 
thank them for the trust they have placed in us and are convinced that our 
iTWO will provide the best possible support for the road construction 
authority in its task of ensuring a safe and modern infrastructure". 
 
*About RIB Group* 
 
RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. 
The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for 
construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. 
iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first 
enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for 
construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, 
etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB 
Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in 
construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working 
methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is 
headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the 
prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents 
in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the 
construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 
21st century. 
 
