PRESS RELEASE : RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 20 / 2021) with BUG Verkehrsbau SE

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 20 / 2021) with BUG Verkehrsbau SE

04/12/2021
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement 
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 20 / 2021) with BUG Verkehrsbau SE 
2021-04-12 / 13:22 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12-April-2021 
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 20 / 2021) with BUG Verkehrsbau SE 
Stuttgart, Germany, 12 April 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for 
the construction and engineering industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with BUG 
Verkehrsbau SE. 
BUG Verkehrsbau SE was founded in 1990, has its headquarters in Berlin and today employs over 400 people. The main 
business areas include the new construction and renovation of track and civil engineering systems, the installation and 
renewal of cable systems, level crossings and ancillary railway systems. These services are supported by a high level 
of expertise in logistics. The experience in these fields and the know-how in communications and electrical engineering 
put BUG Verkehrsbau SE in a position to offer complete solutions true to the principle of "everything from a single 
source". The aim is to make rail transport even more attractive for people and products in the future. The customers 
are mainly public-sector clients in Germany. 
Mathias Krämer, Head of IT at BUG Verkehrsbau SE: "We offer our customers complete solutions from one source. We also 
stay with this principle and our guiding principle of "redesigning paths to the future" when choosing our software 
solution. Consequently, we have decided to use the iTWO 4.0 enterprise solution from RIB. Thus, we are looking forward 
to optimised processes and improved communication within the team. We expect a significantly higher benefit through 
integrated and more effective work." 
Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "With this contract conclusion, we are once again proving our 
varied expertise in the construction industry. RIB is no longer just a provider of tendering and calculation software - 
as a partner with many years of experience in the areas of construction and digitalisation, we provide our customers 
with the iTWO 4.0 platform an integrated complete solution. In addition to optimising existing business processes in 
the office, our software also enables mobile and more efficient work on the move. We are pleased to help in shaping the 
digital path of BUG Verkehrsbau SE with iTWO 4.0 in the Microsoft Azure Cloud." 
About RIB Group 
RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge 
digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's 
flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI 
integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of 
experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in 
construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance 
construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime 
standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is 
targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21^st century. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      RIB Software SE 
              Vaihinger Str. 151 
              70567 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)711-7873-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)711-7873-311 
E-mail:       info@rib-software.com 
Internet:     www.rib-software.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0Z2XN6 
WKN:          A0Z2XN 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1183603 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1183603 2021-04-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

