PRESS RELEASE : RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 20 / 2021) with BUG Verkehrsbau SE

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 20 / 2021) with BUG Verkehrsbau SE 2021-04-12 / 13:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12-April-2021 RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 20 / 2021) with BUG Verkehrsbau SE Stuttgart, Germany, 12 April 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction and engineering industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with BUG Verkehrsbau SE. BUG Verkehrsbau SE was founded in 1990, has its headquarters in Berlin and today employs over 400 people. The main business areas include the new construction and renovation of track and civil engineering systems, the installation and renewal of cable systems, level crossings and ancillary railway systems. These services are supported by a high level of expertise in logistics. The experience in these fields and the know-how in communications and electrical engineering put BUG Verkehrsbau SE in a position to offer complete solutions true to the principle of "everything from a single source". The aim is to make rail transport even more attractive for people and products in the future. The customers are mainly public-sector clients in Germany. Mathias Krämer, Head of IT at BUG Verkehrsbau SE: "We offer our customers complete solutions from one source. We also stay with this principle and our guiding principle of "redesigning paths to the future" when choosing our software solution. Consequently, we have decided to use the iTWO 4.0 enterprise solution from RIB. Thus, we are looking forward to optimised processes and improved communication within the team. We expect a significantly higher benefit through integrated and more effective work." Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "With this contract conclusion, we are once again proving our varied expertise in the construction industry. RIB is no longer just a provider of tendering and calculation software - as a partner with many years of experience in the areas of construction and digitalisation, we provide our customers with the iTWO 4.0 platform an integrated complete solution. In addition to optimising existing business processes in the office, our software also enables mobile and more efficient work on the move. We are pleased to help in shaping the digital path of BUG Verkehrsbau SE with iTWO 4.0 in the Microsoft Azure Cloud." About RIB Group RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21^st century. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RIB Software SE Vaihinger Str. 151 70567 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0 Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311 E-mail: info@rib-software.com Internet: www.rib-software.com ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6 WKN: A0Z2XN Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1183603 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1183603 2021-04-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)