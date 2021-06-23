PRESS RELEASE : RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 32 / 2021)

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 32 / 2021)
2021-06-23 / 10:50
Zofingen, Switzerland, 23 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental,
Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next
Phase-II-contract.
After a professional evaluation process and the successful execution of a preliminary project, the internationally
renowned construction company from Switzerland has chosen RIB as its future technology and implementation partner.
Konstantin Petratos, Managing Director of RIB Cosinus GmbH, Switzerland: "With this contract conclusion, we were able
to convince another leading company in the construction industry to implement our fully integrated RIB enterprise
software. With this strategic decision, the construction company will achieve the immense benefits of end-to-end cost
and project transparency through the digitalization of all processes. We look forward to implementing this pioneering
project."
About RIB Group
RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers
cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO
4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with
AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is
a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in
more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and
digitalized industry in the 21st century.
