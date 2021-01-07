Log in
RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

01/07/2021
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

07.01.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07-January-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

Stuttgart, Germany, 07 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

The client is one of the largest road construction authorities in Germany and is responsible for the maintenance of public roads, paths and squares as well as engineering structures with around 270 employees. This includes almost 480 bridges, tunnels and trough structures as well as structures for noise protection, retaining structures and traffic sign bridges.

Erik von Stebut, managing director of RIB in Germany: "Of course, we are always pleased about new customers. But we are also particularly proud when we can further expand and advance digitalisation with our existing customers. The change from an existing RIB installation to iTWO shows that RIB customers stand behind us, our products and our corporate strategy. We thank them for the trust they have placed in us and are convinced that our iTWO will provide the best possible support for the road construction authority in its task of ensuring a safe and modern infrastructure".

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


07.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159125

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159125  07.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
