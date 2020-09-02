Log in
RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 25 / 2020) with FUCHS & Söhne Service GmbH

09/02/2020 | 08:20am EDT

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 25 / 2020) with FUCHS & Söhne Service GmbH

02.09.2020 / 14:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

02-September-2020

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 25 / 2020) with FUCHS & Söhne Service GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 02 September 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with FUCHS & Söhne Service GmbH.

FUCHS is an independent, medium-sized group of companies with its headquarters in Berching, Bavaria. More than 1,500 motivated and committed employees work for FUCHS in over 20 companies at around 20 locations throughout Germany. Already in the third generation, building is the common focus of the company. FUCHS' service areas are structured in five segments: real estate, construction, prefabrication, masts and towers well as technology and service.

Sven Kirschner, managing director of the segment construction: "FUCHS develops, plans, produces and builds - these are exactly the areas in which we want to use the RIB's corporate solution. Above all, we were convinced by the modernity of the software and the fact that we get everything from one source in one application. We are convinced that we are taking a further step on the way to consistent digitalization and are looking forward to working with our colleagues in Stuttgart".

Erik von Stebut, managing director of RIB in Germany: "In the selection process, the RIB business solution once again successfully asserted itself and showed that iTWO is not only the standard solution for costing and tendering, but can also play out its strengths in integrated technical and commercial processes as a complete business solution. With FUCHS we meet a company that - just like RIB - looks back on a long history of expertise in the construction sector and always keeps up with the latest technological developments. This combination of experience and innovation sets the course for a successful partnership".

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


02.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1126717

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1126717  02.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126717&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
