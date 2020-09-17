RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-III-contract (No. 28 / 2020) with precast concrete products and services provider Fabcon Precast

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-III-contract (No. 28 / 2020) with precast concrete products and services provider Fabcon Precast



Memphis, Tennessee, 17 September 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-III-contract with Fabcon Precast.

Fabcon Precast is a leading manufacturer in structural precast concrete wall panels with four strategically placed manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and provides a variety of precast solutions for data centers, logistics, distribution, health, corporate headquarters and retail.

The company is currently growing its list of manufacturing options and, as a result, had a need to replace its legacy systems with an enterprise, cloud-based end-to-end platform. They needed a robust solution to facilitate business growth goals without compromising the Fabcon Precast mission - to create and deliver precast concrete panels that facilitate safe, high-quality and cost- and time-efficient construction. Fabcon Precast leaders selected the iTWO platform in the RIB MTWO-Cloud, a world-class vertical cloud expressly for the construction and real estate industries - a single platform designed to eliminate information silos between all stakeholders. With iTWO as a part of its virtual architecture, Fabcon Precast expects to maintain quality and control costs through its growth.

Kim Capel, Vice President of Technical Services at Fabcon: "We are thrilled to be working with RIB as a strong global partner with extensive experience in the precast industry. The iTWO platform will allow us to transform our business practices allowing us full system integration, all the way through our business, manufacturing, and field processes, providing a scalable flexible solution."

The RIB Americas executive team is confident that iTWO will enable Fabcon Precast to establish a better-than-ever integrated technology ecosystem.

Mickey A. Carr, CEO of RIB Americas: "We are very excited about expanding our partnership with Fabcon Precast. As successful as Fabcon Precast has been for decades, the ability to plan, manage and deliver projects with RIB's cloud-based, fully integrated, 5D iTWO platform will translate to sustainable business growth without compromising its initial vision and original mission, all during a very difficult economic time in our world."

Stefan Maier, Managing Director of RIB SAA: "The digitization of the precast market is making big steps and Fabcon is one of the leading companies in US leading this trend with our complete Smart-Production ecosystem."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.