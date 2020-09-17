Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-III-contract (No. 28 / 2020) with precast concrete products and services provider Fabcon Precast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:40am EDT

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-III-contract (No. 28 / 2020) with precast concrete products and services provider Fabcon Precast

17.09.2020 / 11:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17-September-2020

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-III-contract (No. 28 / 2020) with precast concrete products and services provider Fabcon Precast

Memphis, Tennessee, 17 September 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-III-contract with Fabcon Precast.

Fabcon Precast is a leading manufacturer in structural precast concrete wall panels with four strategically placed manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and provides a variety of precast solutions for data centers, logistics, distribution, health, corporate headquarters and retail.

The company is currently growing its list of manufacturing options and, as a result, had a need to replace its legacy systems with an enterprise, cloud-based end-to-end platform. They needed a robust solution to facilitate business growth goals without compromising the Fabcon Precast mission - to create and deliver precast concrete panels that facilitate safe, high-quality and cost- and time-efficient construction. Fabcon Precast leaders selected the iTWO platform in the RIB MTWO-Cloud, a world-class vertical cloud expressly for the construction and real estate industries - a single platform designed to eliminate information silos between all stakeholders. With iTWO as a part of its virtual architecture, Fabcon Precast expects to maintain quality and control costs through its growth.

Kim Capel, Vice President of Technical Services at Fabcon: "We are thrilled to be working with RIB as a strong global partner with extensive experience in the precast industry. The iTWO platform will allow us to transform our business practices allowing us full system integration, all the way through our business, manufacturing, and field processes, providing a scalable flexible solution."

The RIB Americas executive team is confident that iTWO will enable Fabcon Precast to establish a better-than-ever integrated technology ecosystem.

Mickey A. Carr, CEO of RIB Americas: "We are very excited about expanding our partnership with Fabcon Precast. As successful as Fabcon Precast has been for decades, the ability to plan, manage and deliver projects with RIB's cloud-based, fully integrated, 5D iTWO platform will translate to sustainable business growth without compromising its initial vision and original mission, all during a very difficult economic time in our world."

Stefan Maier, Managing Director of RIB SAA: "The digitization of the precast market is making big steps and Fabcon is one of the leading companies in US leading this trend with our complete Smart-Production ecosystem."

 

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


17.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1132967

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1132967  17.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1132967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RIB SOFTWARE SE
05:40aRIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-III-contract (No. 28 / 2020) with precast conc..
EQ
09/10RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 27 / 2020) with DB Bahnbau Gr..
EQ
09/04RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 26 / 2020) with Holl Flachdac..
EQ
09/04CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 31/08/2 : 21 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release ac..
EQ
09/02RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 25 / 2020) with FUCHS & Söhne..
EQ
09/01RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 24 / 2020) with Erzbistum Ham..
EQ
08/31RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
08/27RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 23 / 2020) with a leading Aus..
EQ
08/21RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 22 / 2020)
EQ
08/13RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 21 / 2020)
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 263 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2020 22,3 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2020 178 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,4x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 1 249 M 1 479 M 1 474 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 794
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,80 €
Last Close Price 25,20 €
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Woitag Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Romit Raut Chief Technology Officer-International
Matthias Rumpelhardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE11.50%1 479
ACCENTURE13.70%152 318
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.79%127 841
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.33%110 628
VMWARE, INC.-4.56%60 864
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.23%59 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group