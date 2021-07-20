RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address:

