    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
RIB Software : RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group

06/17/2021 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group

17.06.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17-June-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group

Centurion, South Africa, 17 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with the Barzani Group, a leading construction and property development company in South Africa.

Roelof van den Berg, Founder & CEO of the Barzani Group: "Our vision as a business is to become the first construction company to automise its processes and completely change the landscape of the field. To achieve our goals and be successful, the choice of technology and the right technology partner is essential. As an existing RIB CCS client, we have come to know and trust the technology solutions that they provide, and it was a natural progression making the move to RIB's flagship MTWO solution. We consider ourselves a forward-thinking, technology-driven industry leader and MTWO will further empower us in our mission to convert traditional construction processes into digitally automated workflows."

RIB's MTWO solution will consolidate the company's existing system landscape to ensure the continued journey of workflow automation through one fully integrated, end-to-end platform for core project functions across all project stakeholder networks. MTWO's enterprise BI and AI capabilities will also further future-proof operations overall.

Andrew Skudder, CEO of RIB group company, RIB CCS: "The digital status quo of the industry has to adapt or it will be left behind in a fast-evolving world where collaboration, transparency and digital innovation are driving change. As a digital disrupter, the Barzani Group's digitalisation journey began some time ago but true to their innovative spirit, they are continuously driving the expansion of their digital technology portfolio. By embracing and adopting platform technology like MTWO, we believe they will propel their construction business faster and further into the future. We couldn't be more excited about expanding our partnership with Roelof and his team as we support the Barzani Group grow their competitiveness through the consistent integration of virtual and physical construction processes."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


17.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1209169

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1209169  17.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
