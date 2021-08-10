DGAP-DD : RIB Software SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
10.08.2021 / 16:41
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Sauer
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director and Member of the Administrative Board
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
RIB Software SE
b) LEI
549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.00 EUR 1573466.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.00 EUR 1573466.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-05; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com
69798 10.08.2021
