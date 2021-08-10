DGAP-DD : RIB Software SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.08.2021 / 16:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Sauer 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Managing Director and Member of the Administrative Board b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RIB Software SE b) LEI 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 47.00 EUR 1573466.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 47.00 EUR 1573466.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-05; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

69798 10.08.2021

