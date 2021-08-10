Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  RIB Software SE
  News
  Summary
    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 08/10 09:40:43 am
39.75 EUR   -0.75%
10:42aDGAP-DD : RIB Software SE english
DJ
08/02DGAP-DD : RIB Software SE english
DJ
08/02RIB SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary 
Summary

DGAP-DD : RIB Software SE english

08/10/2021 | 10:42am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
10.08.2021 / 16:41 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Michael 
 
 Last name(s):  Sauer 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Managing Director and Member of the Administrative Board 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 RIB Software SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A0Z2XN6 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 47.00 EUR     1573466.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 47.00 EUR     1573466.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-05; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RIB Software SE 
              Vaihinger Str. 151 
              70567 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rib-software.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

69798 10.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)

