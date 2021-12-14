Log in
    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
RIB Software SE: Squeeze-out of minority shareholders registered with the commercial register

12/14/2021 | 06:32am EST
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
RIB Software SE: Squeeze-out of minority shareholders registered with the commercial register

14.12.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RIB Software SE: Squeeze-out of minority shareholders registered with the commercial register

Stuttgart, December 14, 2021: RIB Software SE (the "Company") announces the registration in the commercial register on December 14, 2021 of the resolution by the Company's extraordinary shareholders' meeting of November 3, 2021 to the effect that, in accordance with secs. 327a et seq. German Stock Corporation Act(AktG), the Company's shares held by other shareholders (minority shareholders) are transferred to Schneider Electric Investment AG, Düsseldorf, (majority shareholder) against payment of an adequate cash consideration in the amount of 41.72 Euro for each registered share with nominal value in the Company.

Upon registration of the transfer resolution with the commercial register, all shares held by minority shareholders are transferred to the majority shareholder by act of law.

The stock exchange listing of the shares in RIB Software SE is expected to be terminated in the nearby future. Further details regarding the payment procedure for the cash consideration will be provided in the context of a forthcoming announcement by Schneider Electric Investment AG in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).


14.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1257710

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1257710  14.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257710&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
