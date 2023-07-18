Enhances Microsoft Teams adoption for seamless communications

PLANO, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Beanfield is leveraging Ribbon Connect for Operator Connect to facilitate and enhance its deployment of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams.

"Our business customers are increasingly adding telecom services to their collaboration solutions as they embrace hybrid work models. Ribbon offers us a turnkey digital engagement model to rapidly deliver telecom services for Microsoft Teams Phone, leveraging Microsoft's Operator Connect solution," said Dan Armstrong, CEO, Beanfield. "Partnering with Ribbon allows us to become one of a select few providers in Canada to offer their services via Operator Connect, and provide our customers this new capability."

An as a Service (aaS) solution, Ribbon Connect for Operator Connect offers portal-based administration tools that enable service providers to simplify selling, provisioning and billing of telecom services, making it easier for businesses to transition from legacy telephony services to Microsoft Teams Phone. Ribbon Connect dramatically reduces the integration efforts typically required to enable Operator Connect by providing pre-assembled API integration, sales enablement and a multi-tier portal. The Ribbon Connect portfolio is built with Ribbon's proven carrier-grade security products and services, that are already trusted and deployed in many of the world's largest telecom networks.

"Today's service providers are eager to enable their customers to adopt the kind of modern calling experience that Teams Phone enables and our Ribbon Connect solution facilitates this integration," said Dave Shier, Ribbon's VP of Sales, Canada. "We're pleased to extend our relationship with Beanfield as they continue to provide advanced options to their end customers and build on their reputation in Canada as an innovator in the telecom space."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

About Beanfield

Founded in 1988 by CEO, Dan Armstrong, Beanfield is a privately held Canadian-operated company with more than 500 employees. It designs, builds, owns and operates the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal, with recent expansion to Vancouver. Committed to affordable urban connectivity, Beanfield connects more than 3200 commercial and residential buildings across its portfolio. All design, construction, installation and customer experience teams are in-house, ensuring an efficient and streamlined experience. Beanfield is a telecommunications company unlike the rest, and recognizes the importance of connecting communities, not just networks. That's How It Should Be. beanfield.com

Beanfield is a portfolio company of Digital Bridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure.

