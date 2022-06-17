Ribbon Communications : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(1)

Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Common Stock. The number of PSUs earned and issuable upon vesting will be determined based on achievement of a revenue goal set (prior to grant) by the Compensation Committee of the Issuer's Board of Directors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The aggregate number of shares issued may range from zero shares to 200% of the target number of shares reported in columns 5, 7 and 9 of Table II. The number of PSUs reported in columns 5, 7 and 9 of Table II reflects achievement at the target level of performance. This PSU will vest on 03/15/2023.