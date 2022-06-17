Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ribbon Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBBN   US7625441040

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RBBN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
2.770 USD   +0.36%
05:54pRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/15Ribbon Communications Reportedly Receiving a Lot of Acquisition Interest from Suitors
CI
06/14Ribbon and DSTNY Automate Support Microsoft's Operator Connect Accelerator
AQ
Ribbon Communications : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
McClelland Bruce William
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President & CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS , 6500 CHASE OAKS BLVD., SUITE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PLANO TX 75023
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
McClelland Bruce William
C/O RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS
6500 CHASE OAKS BLVD., SUITE 100
PLANO, TX75023 		X
President & CEO
Signatures
Patrick Macken, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each PSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Common Stock. The number of PSUs earned and issuable upon vesting will be determined based on achievement of a revenue goal set (prior to grant) by the Compensation Committee of the Issuer's Board of Directors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The aggregate number of shares issued may range from zero shares to 200% of the target number of shares reported in columns 5, 7 and 9 of Table II. The number of PSUs reported in columns 5, 7 and 9 of Table II reflects achievement at the target level of performance. This PSU will vest on 03/15/2023.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ribbon Communications Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 862 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 414 M 414 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 685
Free-Float 81,1%
Technical analysis trends RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Average target price 5,83 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
Managers and Directors
Bruce William McClelland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel A. Lopez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaul Shani Chairman
Jamie Gibson Vice President-Technology & Sales Engineering
Bruns H. Grayson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-54.38%414
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.64%179 387
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.49%32 958
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.71%28 385
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-37.10%27 873
NOKIA OYJ-20.33%26 269